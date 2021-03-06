Rachel Lindsay Returns to Instagram After Bachelor Nation Harassment

Rachel Lindsay is again on Instagram.

The media persona and legal professional, who was the primary Black Bachelorette, deactivated her account final month following an onslaught of harassment and hate by Bachelor Nation.

Her returning publish includes a bouquet of sunflowers. The caption reads, “I need to be like a sunflower in order that even on the darkest days I’ll stand tall and discover the daylight.”

Lindsay’s publish has been met by an outpouring of assist from her fellow “Bachelor” alums and different social media customers.

“All of the love coming your approach,” wrote Katie Thurston, who was a contestant on Matt James’ season, whereas Chelsea Vaughn, additionally from James’ season, commented: “So completely happy to have you ever again, hoping you feel refreshed and beloved.”

The harassment by Bachelor Nation started after Lindsay’s “Further” interview with “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, who defended present contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s previous attendance of an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal.

“It’s not look ever as a result of she’s celebrating Previous South,” Lindsay stated within the interview. “If I went to that get together, what would I signify?”

Harrison asserted that whereas the theme of the get together was not okay in 2021, it was a special time in 2018. He later apologized for his protection and introduced he’s “stepping apart” from the franchise for “a time frame.” “Bachelor” followers then directed their frustrations at Lindsay, main to her account deactivation.

“Rachel is just not answerable for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t learn the room in these current 2021 instances,” Van Lathan, Lindsay’s “Larger Studying” podcast co-host, stated. “She’s not answerable for that. It’s not her job to make excuses or present cowl for any person who doesn’t perceive what the fuck triggers individuals in in the present day’s world.”

In an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” Harrison confirmed that he needs to keep because the host of the franchise, although the community has but to verify his return. He additionally took the time to publicly apologize to Lindsay.

“I’m extremely sorry. To anybody who’s throwing hate in the direction of Rachel Lindsay, please cease. It’s unacceptable,” he stated.

Lindsay then accepted Harrison’s apology on an episode of “Further,” saying: “I do settle for that and I believe it’s essential for me to say that as a result of we want to transfer ahead. And for me, for us to transfer ahead, I would like to settle for the apology, so we will all be higher from this example, which is what we would like.”

Although the franchise itself has but to launch a press release, government producers of “The Bachelor” supported Lindsay with a press release on Twitter: “Rachel has been an unimaginable advocate for our forged, and we’re grateful that she has labored tirelessly in the direction of racial fairness and inclusion.”

Kirkconnell is among the many closing 4 girls remaining on James’ season, who’s the present’s first Black Bachelor. The finale airs March 15.