Rachel Lindsay Wants to Leave ‘The Bachelor’ After Chris Harrison Controversy

Former “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay has spoken out about her interview with Chris Harrison, which has led to appreciable blowback this week, relating to the host’s controversial commentary surrounding race.

Lindsay says she won’t be renewing her contract with “The Bachelor” franchise when it’s up. She at present hosts a Bachelor Nation podcast, and is a part of “The Bachelor” household with cameo appearances on-screen in varied episodes all through seasons.

“I’m fucking drained. I’m exhausted. I’ve actually had sufficient,” Lindsay stated on the Feb. 12 episode of her Spotify Authentic Podcast from The Ringer, “Larger Studying” with Van Lathan, the place she spoke extensively in regards to the Harrison interview.

Lindsay starred as “The Bachelorette” in 2017, turning into the first-ever Black lead on the sequence. This 12 months, in 2021, Matt James turned the primary Black “Bachelor.” Lindsay met her now-husband, Bryan Abasolo, on the ABC actuality courting present.

“My whole cause for doing ‘The Bachelorette’ — and I used to be fortunate that it labored out for me in essentially the most stunning manner find Bryan — is that I wished to be consultant as a Black lady to this viewers. And I wished to pave the way in which for extra individuals to have this chance,” Lindsay stated on the podcast. “In some ways in which has occurred. I wished the franchise to be higher. I’ve a love-hate relationship with it. I’m related to it. It did stuff for me, and I’ll always remember that.”

Lindsay, an legal professional who can be a correspondent on “Additional,” stated she is not sure whether or not she desires to proceed with the franchise, given this week’s controversy.

This isn’t the primary time Lindsay has stated she is going to break ties with “The Bachelor.” Final summer season, within the midst of the Black Lives Matter motion, she stated she would stroll away, if a Black Bachelor wasn’t forged. (Days after her feedback, James was introduced as the primary Black star of the present.)

On this week’s podcast, Lindsay defined: “However how far more do I need to be affiliated with this? How far more can I take of issues like this? I stated I used to be gonna go away in the event that they didn’t have leads of shade. Okay, they did that, and so they made another modifications. They employed a variety marketing consultant — who didn’t attend the category? Did Chris Harrison not sit by way of that? I’m confused as to how you could possibly have complete consultants working for you, but what occurred simply occurred”

“I can’t take it anymore,” Lindsay stated. “I’m contractually sure in some methods. However when it’s up, I’m too. I can’t do it anymore.”

Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind “The Bachelor” franchise which at present has Lindsay below contract, didn’t reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

A consultant for Lindsay didn’t instantly get again to Selection‘s request for extra remark.

“The Bachelor” is dealing with heavy criticism this week, within the wake of host Harrison’s feedback relating to a frontrunner contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, whose previous racist habits has re-surfaced on social media. (Photographs emerged of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018, and she or he has allegedly favored photographs on social media containing the Accomplice flag.)

Kirkconnell apologized yesterday, stating that her “ignorance was racist.”

Earlier than Kirkconnell’s apology, Harrison sat down with Lindsay for an interview on “Additional” the place he went to nice lengths in the course of the 14-minute dialogue, seemingly defending Kirkconnell and talking out strongly in opposition to cancel tradition.

Amid heavy backlash, Harrison issued an apology. “I took a stance on matters about which I ought to have been higher knowledgeable,” he stated. “What I now notice I’ve achieved is trigger hurt by wrongly talking in a fashion that perpetuates racism, and for that I’m so deeply sorry. I additionally apologize to my buddy Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her higher on a subject she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who’ve reached out to me to maintain me accountable. I promise to do higher.”

Lindsay, on the podcast out in the present day, shared her ideas about her interview with Harrison. She says that she and Harrison spoke privately after the interview, and said that she appreciates his apology, “however I’m having a very, actually onerous time, reasoning, or, like, actually taking in and accepting this apology.”

“Throughout that dialog, he talked over me and at me, throughout that dialog,” Lindsay stated. “He by no means gave me room to discuss. And he by no means gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t making an attempt to hear it. He was simply making an attempt to be heard. And that’s as a result of I felt like he had an agenda that he was making an attempt to push. He was actually making an attempt to push that ahead. He expressed the whole lot that he stated, with ardour and conviction. So, for me, Tuesday is what it was. And I’m not saying that he can’t be apologetic. I’m not saying that he can’t study and be higher from it.”

Following the controversy, yesterday, girls from the present season of “The Bachelor” banded collectively to put up a joint assertion, talking out in opposition to the protection of racism.

“Twenty-five girls who determine as BIPOC had been forged on this historic season that was meant to characterize change,” the assertion learn. “We’re deeply disillusioned and need to make it clear that we denounce any protection of racism. Any protection of racist habits denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC people. These experiences usually are not to be exploited or tokenized.”