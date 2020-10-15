Rachel Maddow Criticizes NBC for Trump Town Hall

Throughout Wednesday night time’s episode of “The Rachel Maddow Present” on MSNBC, Maddow interviewed democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris – and criticized her guardian firm’s resolution to carry a city corridor for President Donald Trump on Thursday.

After discussing Trump’s response to COVID-19, Maddow posed the next query to Harris: “Are you as mad as all people else is that NBC is doing a city corridor with President Trump tomorrow as a substitute of the talk, on the similar time that Vice President Biden’s going to be on ABC?”

In response, Harris broke out into nervous laughter, saying, “I’m not touching that.”

Maddow then reframed her query, asking Harris: “Ought to the networks refuse to provide the president different alternatives for airtime if he’s the one who refuses the possibility to debate?”

Harris replied politely with, “I’m not going to inform the networks what to do, however I can let you know that I do know who I’ll be watching, so there you go.”

Although Harris prevented giving a straight reply, each questions made it clear that Maddow is none too happy with NBC’s resolution to air a city corridor for Trump, which was introduced on Tuesday. MSNBC declined to touch upon the matter.

The flip to a city corridor format for each candidates, versus a second presidential debate, occurred on Oct. 9 after Trump’s camp declined the choice to have a digital debate following Trump’s constructive COVID-19 prognosis.

Which means the talk scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn. will probably be the second and final debate between the 2 candidates earlier than the Nov. 3 election.

Watch Maddow’s full interview with Harris beneath. Maddow asking Harris about NBC begins at 14:05.