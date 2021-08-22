Rachel Maddow Indicators New Deal With MSNBC

Rachel Maddow gained’t be leaving MSNBC any time quickly.

The 9 PM host and bedrock of the channel’s primetime lineup has signed a brand new multi-year take care of the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel, a couple of assets conversant in the subject ascertain to The Hollywood Reporter.

The scoop only a few weeks after contract negotiations had spilled into public view. Maddow had enlisted Enterprise CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to assist constitute her in talks with the cable information outlet, together with her contract set to return up in early 2022.

She had regarded as departing the channel, the place she has hosted the 9 PM hour since 2008 (her display is the highest-rated on MSNBC), to release her personal media undertaking, however in the long run determined to stay with the corporate. Main points of her new deal aren’t right away transparent, however a supply says she will even broaden different initiatives for NBCUniversal. Maddow had in the past expressed an hobby in exploring different codecs, akin to podcasts. NBC Information and MSNBC also are increasing their presence in streaming video, leaving open the likelihood that Maddow will have a job in the ones efforts as neatly.

Maddow is the primary primary skill renewal to be signed below MSNBC’s new president Rashida Jones, who took excessive position previous this 12 months.

An MSNBC spokesperson declined to remark.

Insider’s Claire Atkinson first reported the brand new deal.