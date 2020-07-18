Rachel Maddow Interview With Mary Trump Breaks Viewership Record

Rachel Maddow scored her most-watched episode ever of “The Rachel Maddow Present” with an interview of President Trump’s niece Mary Trump.

The sit-down drew a whopping 5.2 million complete viewers, simply beating Maddow’s earlier file for her MSNBC present of round 4.5 million viewers (which dates again to her dialog with Lev Parnas, who was on the heart of Trump’s impeachment earlier this yr). That additionally represents the the highest-rated recurrently scheduled present ever on MSNBC, in line with the community.

Within the interview, Mary Trump shared her insights on how the President lies, and his wish to assemble comeback narratives for himself. Mary Trump’s guide “Too A lot and By no means Sufficient,” which the President tried to dam her from publishing, bought virtually 1 million copies when it hit the cabinets earlier this week.

Within the Maddow interview, Mary Trump revealed that she heard President Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and say the N-word on a number of events.

“In fact I did, and I don’t suppose that ought to shocked anyone given how virulently racist he’s as we speak,” she stated.

In a while within the interview, Mary Trump defined why she made the choice to publish her guide now, relatively than previous to the 2016 election which noticed her uncle sweep into workplace.

“It wasn’t simply the pace with which he began upending norms, which he had began doing throughout the marketing campaign, it was the quantity of people that lined as much as assist him within the endeavor, which has solely grown longer and extra egregious as time has gone on. I can’t say there was a final straw as a result of there have been so many straws, however actually the horrors on the border, the separating of youngsters from their dad and mom, the torture, the kidnapping and the incarceration of them in cages was unthinkable, insufferable. When a possibility introduced itself to me to do one thing, I wanted to take a leap,” Mary Trump instructed Maddow.

“The Rachel Maddow Present” additionally got here out as the highest program in complete viewers throughout all of broadcast and cable for the night time. Maddow additionally emerged because the primary cable present in the important thing information demographic of individuals aged 25-54.

Maddow’s tally narrowly surpassed the entire variety of viewers who tuned in to Fox Information on June 25 for Sean Hannity’s June 25 city corridor with President Trump. That drew 5.1 million viewers, which additionally represents a big quantity for cable information.

Cable information total is presently going by means of a scores increase. Q2 of this yr noticed Tucker Carlson break the file beforehand held by Hannity for the highest-rated quarter for a cable information program. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” drew 4.33 million complete viewers to Hannity’s 4.31 million.