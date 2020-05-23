Rachel Maddow Wins Dismissal of OAN Defamation Lawsuit – Variety

A federal choose on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed towards Rachel Maddow, discovering she didn’t defame One America Information when she mentioned it was “Russian propaganda.”

Herring Networks, the guardian firm of OAN, claimed that Maddow had defamed the corporate in July 2019, when she mentioned a Every day Beast article reporting that an OAN contributor was additionally on the payroll of Sputnik, a Kremlin-backed information website.

Maddow mentioned OAN “actually actually is paid Russian propaganda.” Herring Networks alleged that she made a false assertion, in that OAN is just not paid by the Russian authorities.

In dismissing the go well with on Friday, U.S. Decide Cynthia Bashant dominated that Maddow was giving her opinion primarily based on an correct summation of the article.

“An affordable viewer wouldn’t truly suppose OAN is paid Russian propaganda, as an alternative, she or he would observe the info of the Every day Beast article; that OAN and Sputnik share a reporter and each pay this reporter to write down articles,” Bashant wrote. “Something past that is Maddow’s opinion or her exaggeration of the info.”

Lawyer Theodore Boutrous, who dealt with the case for Maddow, NBC and guardian firm Comcast, urged the choose in a listening to on Wednesday to have a look at the comment in its full context.

Bashant famous that Maddow’s tone “could possibly be described as shock and glee on the unexpectedness of the story,” and mentioned that weighed in favor of dismissing the go well with.

“For the foregoing causes, the Court docket finds that the contested assertion is an opinion that can’t function the idea for a defamation,” the choose concluded.

The go well with was dismissed underneath the California anti-SLAPP statute, which protects speech on issues of public curiosity from frivolous fits. Because the victor, Maddow will now have the chance to hunt attorneys’ charges from OAN.