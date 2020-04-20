Rachel McAdams Would Be Down To Play Regina George In A Mean Girls Sequel

If by way of some miracle a Indicate Women sequel with the distinctive characters ever occurred, everyone knows Rachel McAdams will be prepared for it. While no sequel is formally throughout the works that everyone knows of, McAdams has expressed pastime within the idea that of having fun with Regina in a later stage in her existence, Leisure Weekly tales.

All through a COVID-19 charity livestream, the actress spoke again a question from a fan asking if she would ever reprise the long-lasting perform. “It could be amusing to play Regina George later in her existence and spot the place existence took her,” McAdams acknowledged.

This isn’t the first time Rachel McAdams has mused on a attainable Indicate Women sequel. In a 2016 interview she acknowledged, “we got to have a reunion at a photoshoot a couple of years prior to now and it wasn’t adequate.” She speculated then that Regina is normally a mom who “had a few younger kids who’re plotting your dying throughout the womb.”

