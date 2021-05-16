Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian movie actress. She is known for the movie Skater Lady directed via Manjari Makijany. On this movie, she used to be noticed within the lead position of Prerna. She labored with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora within the movie.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Rachel Sanchita Gupta
|Nickname
|Rachel
|Occupation
|Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist
|Date of Beginning
|No longer Identified
|Age
|No longer Identified
|Beginning Position
|New Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|New Delhi, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|New Delhi, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Mater Dei Convent Faculty, New Delhi
|School
|Jesus and Mary School, College of Delhi
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Skater Lady (2021)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4″ Ft
|Weight
|42 Kg
|Determine Size
|30-26-30
|Eye Color
|Darkish Brown
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
- Rachel Sanchita Gupta is at the start from Delhi.
- In 2020, she has additionally labored in a brief movie Aghatit. On this movie, she seemed as Aashi.
- She has additionally labored in theatre prior to showing in movies.
- Rachel received repute from the Netflix movie Skater Lady (identified up to now as Wilderness Dolphin). It’s the tale of a bunch of kids in rural Rajasthan uncover an odd interest: skating.
