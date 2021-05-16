Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian movie actress. She is known for the movie Skater Lady directed via Manjari Makijany. On this movie, she used to be noticed within the lead position of Prerna. She labored with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora within the movie.

Bio

Actual Identify Rachel Sanchita Gupta Nickname Rachel Occupation Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist Date of Beginning No longer Identified Age No longer Identified Beginning Position New Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The town New Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with New Delhi, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Mater Dei Convent Faculty, New Delhi School Jesus and Mary School, College of Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Skater Lady (2021) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 42 Kg Determine Size 30-26-30 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is at the start from Delhi.

In 2020, she has additionally labored in a brief movie Aghatit. On this movie, she seemed as Aashi.

She has additionally labored in theatre prior to showing in movies.

Rachel received repute from the Netflix movie Skater Lady (identified up to now as Wilderness Dolphin). It’s the tale of a bunch of kids in rural Rajasthan uncover an odd interest: skating.

In case you have extra information about Rachel Sanchita Gupta. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Similar