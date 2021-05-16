Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Rachel Sanchita Gupta is an Indian movie actress. She is known for the movie Skater Lady directed via Manjari Makijany. On this movie, she used to be noticed within the lead position of Prerna. She labored with actors like Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Anurag Arora within the movie.

Bio

Actual Identify Rachel Sanchita Gupta
Nickname Rachel
Occupation Actor, Dancer, Theatre artist
Date of Beginning No longer Identified
Age No longer Identified
Beginning Position New Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
House The town New Delhi, India
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with New Delhi, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Mater Dei Convent Faculty, New Delhi
School Jesus and Mary School, College of Delhi
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Movie : Skater Lady (2021)
Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft
Weight 42 Kg
Determine Size 30-26-30
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Spare time activities Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

  • Rachel Sanchita Gupta is at the start from Delhi.
  • In 2020, she has additionally labored in a brief movie Aghatit. On this movie, she seemed as Aashi.
  • She has additionally labored in theatre prior to showing in movies.
  • Rachel received repute from the Netflix movie Skater Lady (identified up to now as Wilderness Dolphin). It’s the tale of a bunch of kids in rural Rajasthan uncover an odd interest: skating.
Skater Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix



