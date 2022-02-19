Racing could not hold a 2-0 in favor and tied with Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela

Racing Club won 2-0 due to a burst of inspiration from Gabriel Hauche, but Sebastián Beccacece’s efficient Defense and Justice tied it 2-2 and even deserved to win it, but in these first two dates of Zone 1 of the League Cup Professional that is still a pending issue for the two teams that met in Florencio Varela.

Similar proposals, but oiled a while ago in Defense and Justice by Beccacece and incipient in Racing by Fernando Gago. That is why it was not surprising that Florencio Varela’s team started better, until in its first impulse Racing took control and was able to impose its own to quickly get up on the scoreboard by 2 to 0 with various “mischief” of the “Devil” Gabriel Hauche , first to generate a penalty that Néstor Pitana charged for Unión against River last week and then in another play to convert himself in a half-turn.

But of course, the incipient always ends up succumbing to the oiled and this was no exception, since Racing could not sustain theirs and that gust involuntarily gave way to the effective functioning of Defense and Justice, which between the last five minutes of the first half and the first seven of the second got 2 to 2 through the conquests of Miguel Merentiel first and Francisco Pizzini later.

Racing and Defense distributed units in Florencio Varela and still cannot win in the League Cup (Photobaires)

From this second conquest, the development recovered calm and balance, also forced by the fatigue of this initial string of three games in the first seven days of the season. And within this panorama, the one that always showed itself to be more incisive and ambitious was the local team, since it managed the pace of the game against a Racing team that no longer visited the area around the area defended by goalkeeper Luis Unsaín, who did not enter the game any more. action. But that comeback of Defense and Justice to reach the tie against Sebastián Beccacece’s former team seemed to be the symptom that could turn history around to keep the first three points in the championship after falling 1-0 in the debut against Newell’s, In the end it ended up being just that.

And Racing, who had the upper hand, with a penalty included, on the opening date against Gimnasia (Rodrigo Rey cut off Javier Correa and that’s why Cardona executed it today), but ended up equaling goalless, today he added one by one and he also repeated that bitter taste of having had victory in his hand and that it practically escaped him without understanding why. Thus, Racing, eighth in Zone 1 (the first four qualify for the quarterfinals), will receive the leader Argentinos Juniors next Tuesday, while a day before Defense and Justice will visit San Lorenzo, for the third date of this Cup of the Professional League.

Formations:

Defense and Justice: Luis Unsain; Nicolás Tripicchio, Adonis Frias, Raúl Loaiza and Alexis Soto; Gabriel Hachen, Kevin Gutierrez and Walter Bou; Francisco Pizzini, Miguel Merentiel and Carlos Rotondi. DT: Sebastián Beccacece.

Racing Club: Gaston Gomez; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa and Gonzalo Piovi; Leonel Miranda, Mauricio Martínez and Matías Rojas; Edwin Cardona; Gabriel Hauche and Javier Correa. DT: Fernando Gago.

Stadium: Norberto Tomaghello

Referee: Nestor Pitana

Will televise: TNT Sports

Positions:

With information from Telam.