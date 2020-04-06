Infamous black hat and Internet troll Andrew Auernheimer is as a lot as his usual strategies, this time exploiting 1000’s of unsecure internet-connected printers and forcing them to spew out racist propaganda flyers.

He stumbled on that printers with port 9100 uncovered can print the rest you want, after you add a small postscript doc to the port.

After together with the script, all Auernheimer had to do was as soon as uncover a acceptable image – on this case, an anti-semitic flyer. (Remember: While ReadWrite takes instrument and data security critically as a topic, it unquestionably does NOT endorse this sort of content material materials. Please see Auernheimer’s distinctive weblog put up whenever you’d like.)

A pair of hours later, Auernheimer started to look the outcomes of his work. School students had been hitting Twitter, Reddit, and totally different social media web sites to bitch with reference to the revealed flyers, while others scoured the Internet for the provision of the discuss. Universities weren’t the one victims to the exploit, as some locations of work had been moreover hit with the racist flyers.

Auernheimer, who posts on white supremacist web sites as well, talked about that the flyer wanted to be black and white unicode to ensure that all printers accredited it. Any bitmap pictures or color may have led to issues, significantly with school printers that may have rules for printing.

Racist hack prompts police response

Auernheimer defends his correct to print the racist flyers, claiming that all he did was as soon as keep in touch with internet-connected printers. Some faculty students and native newspapers have referred to as it a hate crime, and police are investigating in at least one case.

For those who don’t know, Auernheimer isn’t stranger to stirring the pot. Along with Goatse Security, he uncovered a flaw in AT&T’s security that allowed 114,000 iPad e-mail addresses to be uncovered. He has moreover attacked Deliberate Parenthood, and uncovered the names of presidency officers on Ashley Madison and FriendFinder.

While most shouldn’t be going to consider Auernheimer’s political and social views, he has as quickly as as soon as extra confirmed that you just’ll fireplace up 1000’s of different folks with just some strains of code.

The put up Racist hack forces 1000’s of printers to spew nasty flyers appeared first on ReadWrite.

