Radio Disney, Radio Disney Country to End Operations in Early 2021

Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country are shutting down early subsequent 12 months.

Disney Branded Tv president Gary Marsh introduced the information Thursday, which impacts 36 part-time and full-time workers. The transfer comes as Marsh’s division seems to emphasize the manufacturing of youngsters and household content material for streaming service Disney Plus and the linear Disney Channels.

Radio Disney first debuted in Nov. 1996 as a terrestrial broadcast community, geared toward children, who would choose music playlist by calling a toll-free cellphone request line. The station was key to amplifying a bevy of musical artists, together with the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter and others.

Radio Disney Country launched in 2015 as a digital platform, increasing two years later with two Los Angeles terrestrial stations.

Per a press release from Radio Disney:

Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and isn’t impacted by the announcement immediately.

The troublesome resolution to shut these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s lately introduced structural modifications that decision for Disney Branded Tv to sharpen its give attention to rising manufacturing of youngsters’ and household content material for Disney+ and Disney Channels. Division leaders additionally took into consideration the quick evolving media atmosphere that gives extra personalised music selections than ever to a era of younger customers, and the continued public well being disaster that continues to have an effect on in-person music occasions.