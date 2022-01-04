Radio Frequency Charging Unexpectedly Comes to Command Samsung TVs by 2022

When we decide to buy a new television, users usually look first at its image quality, its design, and many of us also on its sound quality, its operating system and its connectivity. There is no doubt that they are very important sections, so it is logical that we act in this way. However, small innovations often go unnoticed, and sometimes they make a difference too. Radio frequency charging that Samsung has introduced in the remote control Eco Remote that it will deliver to us along with its TVs this year aspires to be one of these small but relevant innovations.

However, before digging into this feature it is worth pausing for a moment to put it in context. One of the cool features of the remote that Samsung incorporated into its 2021 Neo QLED TVs was that it is manufactured using 28% recycled polyethylene. However, this is by no means the only curious innovation it introduced to its more advanced remote control last year.

The 2022 Eco Remote control battery can be charged in three ways: solar, radio frequency and USB-C

And it is that, in addition, it incorporates a small photovoltaic panel that allows the battery to be charged using both sunlight and artificial light, although it can also be charged through the integrated USB-C port. According to Samsung, the battery life of this remote control is at least seven years, so it matches the average life of a TV today. All this places us in front of the new command that this brand has just presented together with its Neo QLED and MicroLED televisions for 2022, a device that incorporates an absolutely unexpected feature. And quite surprising.



This is the design of the remote control Eco Remote from 2022 that Samsung will give us together with its new high-end TVs.

The 2022 Eco Remote is also charged using radio waves

In the detail photo that we publish above these lines we can see the photovoltaic panel housed in the back of the remote control that Samsung will give us this year along with its high-end televisions. Apparently the only thing that seems to differ from last year’s remote is the additional button that will allow us launch the Disney + appBut, as we have just seen, it also incorporates an innovation that can easily go unnoticed.

And, in addition, the new Eco Remote remote control is capable of collecting a part of the energy transported by radio frequency waves present in the environment, such as those emitted by our router, with the purpose of using it to charge your own battery. Obviously this strategy is not suitable for charging devices with high power consumption, but in theory it does fit with the light consumption of a remote control.

What Samsung is pursuing with this strategy is to proactively contribute to reducing battery consumption to reduce its environmental impact. And it’s very good. However, users also benefit from something obvious: with this Eco Remote we can forget not only about batteries; possibly also charging it by USB-C. And it is likely that the joint work of the solar panel and the radio frequency charge allows us to not worry about the state of your battery for the whole service life on the remote control.

