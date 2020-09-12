Radio Personality Chris Booker Returns to New York Airwaves

On-air persona Chris Booker returned to New York Metropolis’s radio airwaves at this time (Sept. 11), internet hosting the afternoon drive shift at different rock station WNYL (Alt 92.3). It marks his third return to the station, after a earlier stint at its former identify, Okay-Rock, within the 1990s, in addition to a return to Entercom, company guardian of Los Angeles High 40 station KAMP (97.1 AMP Radio), the place Booker was employed for the final decade. He exited his function as KAMP morning present host in April, as beforehand reported by Selection.

Booker introduced his new gig on social media, noting the importance of the information arriving on 9/11. “My feelings are all around the street because the date on the calendar won’t ever be misplaced on me,” he wrote. “I have fun town and couldn’t be extra pleased with my dwelling.”

Booker takes over afternoon drive for Corey B, who moved to morning drive with Cane. The ‘Cane & Corey’ present is now increasing its attain to different Entercom Various stations, together with Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami and Orlando. Booker, too, might be syndicated to different markets and is slated to be heard Saturdays on LA’s personal KROQ, a station that has seen its share of titanic programming shifts within the final 12 months. In reality, Booker’s rent by Entercom follows latest information of huge layoffs throughout the corporate’s different and nation codecs.

Nonetheless, Booker tells Selection, “No three numbers on the radio dial imply extra to me than 92-3. Every thing for me began there. I’m working with some nice individuals and I hope that there’s nonetheless a few of that ‘Howard Stern magic’ left on these numbers someplace. It sounds corny but it surely’s a homecoming for positive on a dream that retains coming true. … And I’m fairly positive the Mets are going to let me begin a sport or two. Prefer it’d damage?”

As well as to positions at New York’s WXRK and WNEW, the radio veteran additionally logged airtime at Q102 in Philadelphia earlier than transferring to the west coast to be a part of KAMP as afternoon host as they flipped codecs to CHR. He then hosted mornings from October 2019 till earlier this 12 months. As well as, he was a correspondent for “Leisure Tonight,” a daily presence on VH-1 and has co-hosted the widespread “Perez Hilton Podcast With Chris Booker” since July 2015. Excluding two years, he’s been with Entercom since 1994.

Provides Booker: “It’s surreal to be working for Chris Oliviero (Market Supervisor) whom I’ve actually recognized since each of our first days collectively at 92.3! And Mike Kaplan (Model Supervisor) and I’ve been plotting some type of venture collectively since assembly years in the past.”

Booker, who additionally hosts SiriusXM Pandora’s weekly “Thumb 20” present, was welcomed again with open arms by his co-workers, together with Cane Peterson who tweeted, “E book is again, child! Welcome dwelling, brother.”