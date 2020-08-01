“Radio Star” Responds After Nam Hee Suk Criticizes Kim Gura’s Behavior On The Show

After comic Nam Hee Suk criticized Kim Gura for the best way he acts on the speak present “Radio Star,” the program’s producers have issued a press release.

On July 29, Nam Hee Suk posted on his Fb account to criticize “Radio Star” MC Kim Gura.

He wrote, “When a visitor says one thing Kim Gura doesn’t like on ‘Radio Star,’ he sits together with his again turned and frowns. It’s true that it’s his ‘character’ on the present nevertheless it’s very thoughtless. He’s simply making an attempt to maintain up his ‘character.’ Generally, some novice visitors come on and since they’re not viewers, they attempt to win his favor.”

Nam Hee Suk posted on July 30 to make clear that opposite to reviews, his put up had not come out of the blue, as he’d been serious about the problem whereas observing for the previous few years. He additionally stated that rookie comedians who’ve gone on the present following breakout success have come to him after being humiliated on this system and dropping their shallowness.

On July 31, the producers of “Radio Star” launched the next assertion:

Howdy. That is the “Radio Star” manufacturing group. First off, we thank the viewers who at all times present curiosity and love for the present and we thank individuals within the media. We’re releasing our assertion relating to the reviews about “Radio Star” MC Kim Gura with the intention to clear up misunderstandings. 1. Though it doesn’t present on this system, Kim Gura tries his greatest for the visitors. On the set of “Radio Star,” Kim Gura communicates and is thoughtful towards the visitors earlier than, throughout, and after filming, and he’s very attentive. The Kim Gura that we’ve seen isn’t an MC who’s impolite to the visitors. 2. We’d respect for those who would perceive that the best way Kim Gura seems on this system is his character that’s just for “Radio Star.” Longtime viewers of our present will know that every of the MCs have their very own characters. We hope you’ll perceive that Kim Gura’s character has change into one which steps in when the recording isn’t entertaining to present visitors alternatives by a number of strategies, akin to asking follow-up questions or creating conditions, and that is his methodology of internet hosting designed to carry out their charming qualities. 3. Kim Gura is the one who’s at all times speaking to the manufacturing group about casting comedians. In actuality, lots of the comedians who’ve been forged for “Radio Star” are those that Kim Gura personally really helpful to the manufacturing group. He’s at all times checking what junior comedians are as much as and intently observing them, and he means that we give them the possibility to presumably change into extra well-known by “Radio Star.” 4. The runtime of “Radio Star” is restricted so there are components that are don’t air. Similar to many selection reveals, there’s an modifying course of to our present with the intention to make it extra entertaining for viewers. The modifying is finished for viewers’ leisure, and the whole thing of MC Kim Gura’s look is just not proven as is. “Radio Star” has at all times listened to the viewers’ opinions and gone by modifications, and we are going to attempt to preserve the traits of ‘Radio Star’ that we now have preserved for a very long time. Thanks.

