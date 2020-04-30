Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Debuts New Song on ‘The Tonight Present’ – Variety

Thom Yorke emerged from self-quarantine Wednesday to carry out an eerie new music on NBC’s “The Tonight Present.”

Titled “Plasticine Figures,” the woozy piano ballad discovered Yorke, sporting grey whiskers and hunkered down in a dimly lit room, providing lyrics like “joyful to serve, joyful to linger, whilst you make up your face,” which, on the floor, echoed themes of an outdated Radiohead fan favourite, “Pretend Plastic Timber,” a couple of comparable world of elastics and artifice.

Yorke shared a lyric sheet for the solo observe earlier.

Final June, the Radiohead frontman launched his third solo album, “Anima.” He was scheduled to return to the U.S. for a spring 2020 tour till the coronavirus shut down the live performance trade.

