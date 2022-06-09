Rafa Márquez confessed to the Golden Scorpion about his appearance on the US blacklist: “They don’t even ask for forgiveness”

Rafa Márquez told the Golden Scorpion what it was like to live under investigation by the Treasury Department in the US (Photo: Screenshot/Youtube – PelucheEn ElEstuche)

After having shone for seven seasons in Spanish football with the FC Barcelonabetween 2017 and 2021 Rafael Marquez Alvarez lived one of the most complicated periods in his personal life. For four years she was investigated by the United States Department of the Treasury for alleged links to the drug trafficking and organized crimea situation that, according to the Golden Scorpion, changed his life radically.

“When it’s over, they don’t even ask for forgiveness. They tell you ‘ah, ok, we already saw that you don’t have anything. It’s okay. Go on with your normal life’, after they damaged your image, but that It helped a lot to get rid of people that I thought were with me. because there you realize who really is. There were those who did not answer the phone and other people who knocked on my door and told me ‘take it, in case you need it, give it to me later’ and I thought that it no longer existed in their lives”, he recalled.

In August 2017, in an update to the blacklist issued by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFACfor its acronym in English), in charge of the Department of the Treasury, the name of Rafael Márquez Álvarez appeared for alleged ties to people involved in illicit activities and money laundering.

Raúl Flores Hernández, El Tío, was extradited to the United States (Photo: FGR)

According to the assumption of the US body, Márquez would have collaborated as a front man for Raúl Flores Hernándezalias The uncleto launder money from organizations such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). In this way, various soccer schools and civil associations founded by the soccer player were included in the list.

Other repercussions that he had to deal with were the inability to receive money for royalties and sponsorships from American companies. In addition, his bank accounts, as well as properties in the country of stars and stripes, were frozen. In that sense, he reminded himself, he received the support of various people who believed in his innocence.

“One time I didn’t know whether to go out or not to go out because of what they will say. One day I went out to dinner with my wife in Guadalajara, when she lived there, and all the people began to see us, they speculated and you don’t know what they are saying. finishing dinner, I asked for the bill and they told me that they had already paid itbut I didn’t know anyone. They told me ‘the table next door and also the table over there tell me that if you want to have a drink they’ll invite you’. There I almost shed tears for the affection of the people “he declared.

Rafa Márquez had to deal with the prohibitions of the Treasury Department during the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Getty Images)

Márquez Álvarez was still working as a professional soccer player during the investigation. Nevertheless, his appearance on the blacklist also affected his career. Even when he traveled to Russia to dispute the 2018 World Cup with the Mexican National Team he suffered various exclusions that ranged from the evasion of the media for mentioning him to train in uniforms without sponsors That made him stand out from the rest of the squad.

In that same year, the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR) closed the investigations against him after Márquez won an injunction. The decision allowed return of some business and the unfreeze one of your accounts. It was not until three years laterin September, when the Treasury Department issued the update to its list and removed Márquez from its blacklist.

“It is a madr * zo that you do not expect. You try to be an example for others, you almost don’t miss a beat (…) I always say that things happen for a reason, at first I did think that why had I been or what had I done wrong to deserve that, but I went ahead with my head up”recalled the former soccer player.

KEEP READING:

Julio César revealed what has happened to Chávez Jr. and his recovery

Court confirmed the suspension of bullfights in Plaza México

Sebastián Córdova confessed that he “lost” the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal