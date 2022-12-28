Rafa Marquéz shared his ideal lineup for the Mexican National Team

The athlete played five World Cups as captain of the Mexican National Team; the last one was in Russia 2018. (Photo: Getty Images)

For the first time in 20 years the The Mexican Futbol selection will participate in a World Cup tournament without the support of Rafael Marquez Sanchez as captain, because after carrying the responsibility of guiding his teammates during five competitions full of hope to reach the fifth game, he decided to reiterate. since then He has served as businessman and technical director of Barcelona B.

Andrés Guardado broke the silence after failure in Qatar 2022: “To open your eyes a little” The midfielder who managed to add his fifth participation in a World Cup assured that the fall of Mexico could be an “opportunity” to improve national football

His opinions carry great weight among Mexican fans thanks to his experience as a national team and captain. For that reason, when he left patriotism behind and admitted that Argentina is superior to Mexico in soccersparked controversy on social networks, because although many are aware of the shortcomings that national players have on the field, they hope that one day they will be the best in the world.

The native of Michoacán was born on February 13, 1979; he is currently 43 years old. (Photo: Getty Images)

The situation could be repeated, since within the framework of the Qatar World Cup 2022 He shared who would be the players from the entire history of Mexico that, as a coach, he would call to represent the country in any competition. They are:

The Mexican National Team ended the year below the United States in the FIFA ranking See also How Should the Link Building Services of an SEO Agency Look Like? El Tri did not have a good participation in the World Cup and dropped two places in the classification shared by the highest football body over the national teams

1. Jorge Campos – Goalie

2. Claudio Suarez – Central

How much did the value of Luis Chávez increase in the transfer market after Qatar 2022? The Tuzos del Pachuca youth squad was the only player on the team led by Gerardo Martino who managed to increase his value due to his participation in the World Cup

3. Carlos Salcido – Central

4. Pavel Pardo – Banda

Carlos Salcido played as a central defender next to Rafa Marquéz. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

5. Ramon Ramirez – Banda

6. Ignacio Ambriz – Containment

7. Andres Guardado – steering wheel

8. Hugo Sanchez – Forward

9. Cuauhtemoc Blanco – Forward

10. Giovanni Dos Santos – Forward

Nacho Ambriz followed in his teammate’s footsteps and made his coaching debut with Toluca. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The player shared this lineup during an interview that he gave to The Scorpion at the Wheel. Although the youtuber tried to make him complete his ideal selection, he did not succeed, so he left an empty space. In general, the former soccer player commented that each of his colleagues that he considered are the best in his positions and for that reason he considers that they would be an invincible team.

Among the list, Andrés Guardado stood out, who after his departure took the baton as captain and will seek to follow in his footsteps in the 2022 World Cup. In fact, he is the only player that Rafael Marquéz considered who will participate in said competition, the others are new talents for those who bet Gerardo Tata Martino.

Guillermo Ochoa, with whom Rafa played in his best team, will defend the Mexican goal in Qatar. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

During the same talk, he confessed that of all the teams he led from the pitch, the best was made up of Oswaldo Sánchez, José de Jesús Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Claudio Suárez, Carlos Salcido, Ricardo Osorio, Gonzalo Pineda, Andrés Guardado, Francisco Rodríguez, Gerardo Torrado, Zinha, Pavel Pardo, Rafael García and others who represented the country in the World Cup in Germany 2006.

He explained that his decision was based on the camaraderie that existed between all those selected, in addition to his mastery with the ball and his technical director, Ricardo La Volpe.

On the other hand, he confessed that he was in charge of the Mexican National Team in Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 for his character. And it is that he is apparently very serious and calm when he is with fans or gives an interview, but on the field everything changes, because he takes the lead and does everything possible to move the team forward.

“I am very passionate about what I do and when I stepped on the pitch my character changed. He gave the example of always being there and after being able to encourage, congratulate, scold someone. The truth is that I understood very well and tried to convey what the coach was telling me, ”he said.

Rafael Márquez, coach of Barça Atlético. Photo: @BarcelonaB

He even acknowledged that “He brought everyone in ching*.” However, he recognized that when he entered the national team he had to earn the respect of both his older and younger teammates and he was able to do it thanks to his adaptation.

KEEP READING:

Jorge Campos: find out who are the 11 best historical Mexican players that would make up his team

Marcelo Ebrard condemned the actions of a fan who brought alcohol to Qatar: “It is not the image of Mexico”

What are the restrictions and prohibitions that Mexicans will find in the Qatar 2022 World Cup