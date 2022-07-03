Joan Laporta confirmed that Rafa Márquez will be the new coach of Barcelona B (Photo: Twitter/@albert_roge)

After months of rumors about the possible position he would have in the FC Barcelona, Rafael Marquez Alvarez was confirmed as the new technical director of FC Barcelona Atlètic, also known as Barcelona B.

Joan Laporta, president of the team, was in charge of breaking the news in an appearance before the media from S’Agaró. In that sense, the iconic former Mexican defender will be in charge of replace Sergi Barjuan in the post.

“He had to be the coach of Barça Atlètic last year, but at that time a situation prevented him, but today it is already resolved and Rafa Márquez will be the coach of Barça Atlètic”pronounced the Catalan president before the microphones.

The confirmation came a day after the native of Zamora, Michoacán, announced a relevant achievement in his career as a soccer manager. Through his Instagram account, he reported having finished their preparation and accreditation as UEFA Pro Licensed Technical Director. With this requirement fulfilled, you will be able to take the reins of any professional football club on the European continent.

Rafa Márquez shone as a FC Barcelona player (Photo: Twitter/@RafaMarquezMX)

“We are finally done and we are already coaches with the UEFA Pro title. They were two years of a lot of learning, of a lot of work. Many thanks to each of the teachers for leading us to understand that not only because we have played soccer does it give us the knowledge to be coaches. Start a new stage and there is nothing left but to continue enjoying this beautiful sport, but Now from the benches He wrote on his social network.

The hiring of the Mexican is not by chance, since it is the product of friendship with the manager. In fact, the The relationship between Márquez and Laporta dates back to 2003, when the current president lived his first stage with the Blaugrana club in the same position. And the fact is that after having shone as a defender at AS Monaco, the Kaiser caught the attention of management was hired by Joan along with other players like Deco and Samuel Eto’o.

Marquez left the team in 2010, but years later, on the eve of electing the institution’s new leader, he reappeared on the radar. It was so in February 2021 grabbed the attention of the media by publicly acknowledge your support and preference for Joan Laporta returned to take the reins Futbol Club Barcelona.

The Mexican lived through the first years of Lionel Messi as a Barcelona first-team player (Photo: EFE)

After the result of the election was announced, with Joan Laporta as the clear winner against his opponents, the name of the Mexican took on greater strength in the Blaugrana environment, as a series of speculations began to appear about what the new position he would occupy would be. In the institution. It was so, taking into account experience with the Real Sociedad Deportiva Alcalá de MadridThey named him Barcelona B coach.

The position of coach of FC Barcelona B is one of the most relevant In the institution. Being in charge of the sports development of the players trained at La Masíathe Mexican will be able to attract and guide the new talents that could make their way into the team led by Xavi Hernandez. In addition, the Mexican’s good relationship with his former dressing room partner is a favorable trait, since as coach of the subsidiary he will work closely with the first team coach.

Personalities of great importance have passed through the ranks of Barcelona B, such as Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Sergi Barjuan, Andrés Iniesta and Carles Puyolas well as other players who have shone in various institutions such as Luis García, Pepe Reina and Thiago Alcántara.

KEEP READING:

Why Dani Alves called Piojo Herrera “P*nche gü*y”

The day that Martinoli and Luis García laughed after narrating the tackle to a spontaneous in a Tri game

What were the most important signings of the teams for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX