Rafa Nadal debuted with a long-suffering victory at Wimbledon against the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo who gave battle

After the premiere of Novak Djokovic on the lawn of the traditional All England Lawn Tennisthe day of Wimbledon enjoyed the return of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who won in 3 hours and 33 minutes against Francisco Cerúndolo in a duel that marked the premiere of both in the main draw of the men’s singles.

The Mallorcan prevailed in the first sets by 6-4 y 6-3, but the third was for the South American who reacted in time for a forceful 6-3. At times, the Argentine put Rafa on the ropes, who, despite his pain, pulled through a difficult match and therefore received applause from the British public at various points. In the fourth, the score became 3-1 in favor of Cerúndolowho could not finish the match y ended up falling 4-6.

“All credit to Fran, he played very well, he was a very difficult opponent.” Nadal declared after claiming victory. “For me it is a pleasure to come back here after three years and I always feel happy to play on this court”, he said on his return to the English Grand Slam, while acknowledging that the ground is a separate opponent for his game: “I don’t It is the surface we play most often, the last three years I have not set foot on the grass so it took me time to prepare for this match, every day is a test and this match has been one of them”.

Before this game Sebastián Báez gave the first celebration to the representatives albicelestes in this Grand Slam. The 21-year-old tennis player, ranked 35th in the ranking, beat Japanese Taro Daniel in three sets (118th in the world) after more than two hours and twenty minutes of processing: 6-4, 6-4 y 7-5. It was the first celebration for this Argentine delegation after the falls of Federico Delbonis (against the Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven), Thomas Etcheverry (vs. Frenchman Ugo Humbert) and Federico Coria (against Czech Jiri Vesely).

One of the best Argentinian prospects will now have a tough battle in the next round against the Belgian David Goffinwho at 31 years old is ranked 58th in the world count after having become 7th in the world in 2017. The European triumphed in his debut against the Moldovan Radu Albot.

Another who celebrated was Diego Schwartzman by beating Kozlov 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the second round in 2 hours and 20 minutes. His next rival will be the British Liam Broady or the Slovakian Lukas Klein. The little He was going to face Borna Coric, but the Croatian dropped out due to a shoulder injury and instead will have the benefit of lucky loser the North American Stefan Kozlov.

For its part, Christian Garin He benefited from a similar situation since in the first place he had to run into Matteo Berrettini -finalist of the 2021 edition- but finally he did it against the Swedish Elias Ymer because the Italian has coronavirus and had to get out of the draw. He was a victory for the Chilean 6-3, 7-5 and 6-4.

Also planned are the South American presentations of Facundo Bagnis and the Colombian Daniel Galan.

THE OUTSTANDING MATCHES OF THE DAY

• Daniel Galan (Col) vs. Domink Koepfer (Ale) (not before 13.30)

• Facundo Bagnis (Arg) vs. Dennis Novak (Aus) (not before 13.30)

• Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) vs. Alexander Ritschard (not before 13.30)

* Argentina Time

• Sebastian Baez (Arg) defeated Taro Daniel (Jap): 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5

