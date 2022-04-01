Rafa Ramos went with everything against Piojo Herrera for “betraying the guild”

Rafa Ramos flooded Piojo Herrera’s statements for having suggested the dismissal of Tata Martino due to his retina problem (Video: ESPN)

Gerardo Tata Martino achieved the goal of bringing Mexican team to Qatar World Cup 2022. Despite the criticism, the Argentine will be in the World Cup with the Tri. And before the doubts of the continuity of him in the bench tricolorwho proposed to replace it was Michael Herrera.

Therefore, when the Tata Martino was supported by the players at the end of the game, different sports commentators they thwarted the Louse Herrera for having requested the coach’s resignation due to his health problems.

Raphael Ramoscommentator of ESPNresponded to the current coach of Tigres, and without any restrictions, he unleashed all kinds of criticism on Miguel for assuming that Martino’s health was a pretext to fire him from the Mexican National Team. The sports analyst brought up the health of the Louse and without any measure, he violated it to expose it to the audience of a live program.

Rafa Ramos flooded Herrera’s request about Martino (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

During the transmission of Spicy Soccer chain ESPNRamos accused the Louse Herrera of betraying the sports guild for the accusations against Martino and for having run as coach of the Tri when there was still no indication that the coach would be fired.

Ramos questioned the health of Louse as a way of comparison with the situation that Gerardo Martino has in his right eye and thus totally refute the idea that Miguel Herrera is the option to replace the Tata Martino.

This was stated by Rafa Ramos in the panel of Spicy Soccer:

“The Louse he betrayed the union by publicly asking for Martino’s dismissal or resignation when he knew he was sick. I wonder what is more serious? Does the problem that he has in the retina Tata Martino or the cholesterol and triglyceride levels that Miguel Herrera has?

Rafa Ramos exploded against Miguel Herrera (Photo: Twitter/@HonduFut)

And it is that the comment of Rafa Ramos came out as a result of which the subject was touched on the demand to Gerardo Martino. Along the Concacaf Octagonal, the Tata was the victim of different booscriticism and even shouts that said “outside Tata” for the results he showed on the field.

The way in which he competed in the World Cup qualifiers did not convince soccer fans and different sports analysts, consequently the level of criticism increased. But Rafa Ramos, the fact that the Martin’s health It was an action that should not have happened and therefore called it “treason”.

What did Miguel Herrera say about the Tata Martino?

prior to last concacaf octagonal matchthe Louse Herrera offered an interview for the program Now or never from ESPN. In it, he was asked if he would be willing to direct the Tri.

Miguel Herrera pointed out that if Martino is not healthy, he should not lead El Tri (Photo: Edgardo Garrido/Reuters)

And although he stated that he is focused on Tigres, he did not deny the possibility of returning to the Aztec team; he took advantage of the space to address the issue of Gerardo Martino’s health and suggested that if he is unable to travel with the team, he should resign.

“He jumps at us why he doesn’t go to games for health reasons, but if he doesn’t have health, he would have to step aside. Beyond that, I don’t know what he has, but if he flies to Argentina, he would have to fly to Honduras.”

His comment did not go down well with sports commentators. Such was the annoyance that during the game of Mexico vs El Salvador, Christian Martinoli He hinted at Miguel Herrera after the footballers hugged Martino.

