Rafael and Tejas show feat in Indian sky, India’s air power is no less

new Delhi: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day today. In this way, like every year, there is an atmosphere of celebration at Hindon Airbase of Ghaziabad this year. Indian Air Force fighter aircraft performed a lot of feats at Hindon Airbase. Let me tell you that for the first time Rafael has got an opportunity to show his strength on Air Force Day. During this, Rofel won the trust of the people and showed his strength. Along with Rafael, the Suryakiran team performed tricks. During this time, Jaguar fighter aircraft performed tricks. Let us know that many fighter aircraft come under Suryakiran team, who are experts in destroying the enemy in time. Also Read – IAF DAY 2020: Rafael, Sukhoi and Tejas show off stamina, jaguar-chinook’s roar hits sky, see photos

On the occasion of Air Force Day, today Rafael roared in the Indian sky and warned the enemies of India. Jaguar was the fighter aircraft in formation with Rafael. After this, the indigenous and lightest fighter aircraft Tejas showed their strength. Not only this, during this time Chinook helicopters, Apache helicopters, Globemaster, Sukhoi etc. fighter planes showed their strength at Hindon airbase. Also Read – IAF Day 2020: Hindon Airbase immersed in celebration on Air Force Day, now fly past to begin after parade

Ghaziabad: Two Chinook helicopters take part in flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/BgEJ8n7sOv Also Read – Air Force Day 2020: Today the 88th Foundation Day of the Indian Air Force, Hindon will show strength on the LAC amid tension – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Let us know that the three troops of the army are present at the airbase. Also, many senior officers are also present at Hindon Airbase. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat is also present here. Let me tell you that during the parade, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria first greeted the Guard of Honor.

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.# AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Air Force on this occasion. The PM tweeted and wrote – Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity at the time of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharti is going to inspire everyone.