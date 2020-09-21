Rafael flew for the first time on the border, Indian army kept a close watch on every move of China

new Delhi: Amidst the escalation from China, the Indian Army is busy strengthening its security. In such a situation, the Indian Army is keeping an eye on every move of China. The Indian Army is ready to deal with any kind of situation. Sample of this was seen in Ladakh today. Rafale aircraft, which joined the Indian Air Force here, were seen flying in the sky of Ladakh today. Please tell that Rafale has been deployed now, but before that Mirage and Sukhoi fighter planes have been deployed. Also Read – LAC Standoff: India-China military officials to meet today, discuss Pangong area

Please tell that recently 5 Rafale fighter jets have been inducted into the Indian Air Force. On Sunday, Mirage planes were also seen flying and patrolling along with Rafael. Please tell that Rafael planes were inducted into the Indian Air Force after the ceremony held at Ambala Airforce Station on 10 September.

Regarding the induction of Rafale aircraft into the Air Force, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria said that Rafale is being inducted into the Air Force at the right time. With their arrival, the strength of the Indian Air Force will increase. Also, he told that Rafale planes will be included in the Golden Arrows Scoddron. Let me tell you that recently there was news that the Chinese Army has deployed fighter planes in the Tibet region, in response to this, such a step has been taken by the Indian Army.

Let us know that to resolve the situation on the border in a peaceful manner, the sixth round of military talks on the border is going to be held in the molds. During this time the main point of discussion will be the area of ​​Pangong Lake. Please tell that before the meeting between the Indian Foreign Minister and the Chinese Foreign Minister in Russia, there has been an agreement on 5 issues. Please tell that after 9 o’clock this dialogue will start in the molds today. Let me tell you that before this there have been 5 military talks, the result of which has not shown much.