Rafael joins IAF fleet after ‘Sarvadharma Pooja’, French Defense Minister also present

New Delhi Tension is growing with India-China over the border dispute. China is increasing the deployment of troops on the border. In such a situation, the first batch of Rapel fighters will be formally inducted into the Air Force at Ambala airbase today. During this time the program will include Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh), Chief of Defense Chairman (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, French Defense Minister Florence Parley, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Please tell that Rafael has been included after performing all the dharma.

Please tell that during this time, Guru of all religions was present on Ambala airbase, Brahmin priest from Hinduism, Maulana from Islam, Guru Sikhism and Pastor from Christian religion. Here everyone worshiped Rafael on the basis of their religions, only after this Rafael has been inducted into the Indian Air Force.

'Sarva Dharma Puja' conducted at the Rafale induction ceremony, at IAF airbase in Ambala Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria present.

Please tell that during this time French Defense Minister Florence Parley was also present. Along with this, a delegation of 80 people has also come to India during this time. There is a possibility that there will be some talks between the two countries regarding cooperation on the matter of China and Pakistan and an agreement can also be formed.