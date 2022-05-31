Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will play an electrifying duel in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros with a detail that will make it special: time and TV

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face each other for the first time on the night of Paris (Reuters)

When it seemed that the most repeated rivalry in the history of tennis, between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the spanish Rafael Nadalcould not offer any news, chapter 59 will have one: for the first time se will be measured on clay in the Parisian night.

Since it was implemented the night shift two years ago in Roland Garrosallowing him to get more money for tickets and for television rights, programming prestigious posters at that time of day has been an obsession of the organizers.

This edition will have one of the most attractive both at a sporting and profitable level. The most awaited match will take place in the quarterfinals between the winners of 15 of the last 17 editions. The television pressures have been superlative to convince the Spaniard, little friend of the night game on clay.

“I prefer to play during the day. I know this tournament during the day, that’s how I’ve played it all my career (…) It could be my last match at Roland Garros and I would like to play it during the day”, he assured Nadalto whom repeated injuries prevent him from making long-term plans about his career.

The argument of the Serbian was missing, who had already said that he did not care and, even, that “Depending on the rival it can even be beneficial” for him to be with the starry sky. It goes without saying that against Nadal, better at night.

Finally, the organizers signed the sheet and put the stamp: the number one in the world and the 13-time champion The faces will be seen for the first time at Roland Garros at night.

In the previous press conference, the Spaniard recognized that Djokovic is the favorite for what he has done in recent times. The Serbian arrives with more shooting, after a series of nine consecutive victories that led him to lift the title in Rome and appear in the quarterfinals without giving up a set. “The rest of the duels or I was a little more favorite or they were 50-50″, he pointed.

The one from Manacor arrives without much preparation on clay, crippled by injuries that they only allowed him to play in Rome, where his foot injury prevented him from fully competing.

The star clash comes too soon, without his tennis having had time to grease up, with doubts after have been shaken in eighths by the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who, for the third time in his career, forced him to play five sets at Roland Garros.

Quite the opposite of the number one in the world, imperial in each of his four previous duels, without losing a setwithout any worrying symptoms. The Serbian pursues the third crown in Paris and, by the way, match 21 greats with Nadal precisely on the stage that has given the Spanish the most glory.

All indicators point to a victory for Djokovic31 against Nadal, the third in the ten duels at Roland Garros, the ninth of 28 on clay, the second in a row after last year’s semifinal at Philippe Chatrier.

But statistics are relative between these two contenders, especially when Nadal has already given evidence of being reborn when he was left for dead.

