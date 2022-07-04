Rafael Nadal apologized publicly after his encounter with Sonego at Wimbledon: “There are codes that have to be respected”

Nadal complained about Sonego’s behavior during the match (Reuters)

After two irregular games, Rafael Nadal gauged his performance and starred your best match of this edition of Wimbledon with a resounding victory over the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4.

A triumph that not only left a great performance of the Balearic but also a curious episode for which the Spaniard was consulted in the subsequent press conference. In it, the last champion of Roland Garros assured that he made a mistake by calling his opponent into the net in the middle of the third set to mark some issues that bothered him.

The Spanish he complained in the final stretch of the match for Sonego’s behavior on the track, when cried out as he volleyed and for insisting that the roof be closed.

It is that the 27-year-old tennis player began to complain during the last set of vision problems due to lack of light and managed, with 6-1, 6-2 and 4-2, that the supervisor authorized closing the roof. The game was suspended for thirteen minutes, but it wasn’t enough of an upset to throw off the 22-big champion.

Nadal advanced to the round of 16 at Wimbledon (Reuters)

“I think I was wrong”Nadal considered before the media. “I have spoken with him with total tranquility. I have exposed a situation that was happening. If I went back I wouldn’t do it again. He had told the referee before. The referee, who is one of the best, was waiting for the change to tell him something, ”he added.

“We are among colleagues, who see each other every week. There are some codes within a tennis court that have to be respected. I think I was wrong to call the network and tell him things. He had to have told him at the change of sides or wait for the referee to tell him. Things have been happening during the match”, Nadal explained.

“The reality is that there was a clear direction when it came to knowing when the roof was going to close before the game. The referee had said it was going to be at the end of a set. Then you have seen what has happened (the roof was closed with 4-2). When he hits the ball he lengthens the shout with 4-3 at a key moment, when he hadn’t passed during the entire game. Me when I’m volleying and my scream lengthens, it’s annoying. We cannot know if he has done it on purpose or not, ”added the Balearic.

“Throughout the match we were going to stop during the end of a set. And we have been stopped with 4-2. I don’t understand that under any circumstances. It’s surreal. I don’t know when track 1 was closed, but I get the feeling it was after ours. There has been pressure on his part throughout the match, ”he detailed before sentencing:“There has been no bite. I have gone up to her dressing room, I have apologized to her”.

Nadal beat Sonego and advanced to the round (Reuters)

As for the game, the one from Manacor came from losing sets with inferior rivals such as the Argentine Francisco Cerúndulo and the Lithuanian Ricardas Berakis but he was able to improve his level against Sonego and go to the round of 16.

“I have done much better things than the other days. I was able to play more aggressive, go to the net more. I am happy. I have made a very important effort to be here at Wimbledon. On a mental level and a physical level. I am satisfied with it. This has been a positive day because I have taken a step forward”.

Nadal, for the tenth time in the round of 16 at Wimbledonwill face the Dutchman for a place in the quarterfinals Botic Van de Zandschulp, whom he already defeated at Roland Garros. The Dutchman beat Richard Gasquet in four sets.

