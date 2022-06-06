Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud, won his 14th Roland Garros trophy and made his legend bigger

Rafael Nadal took another step in his career and became the top Grand Slam tournament winner (with 22 titles) after winning his fourteenth Roland Garros title by widely beating Casper Ruud in two hours and 18 minutes of play. Spanish prevailed 6-3, 6-3 y 6-0 and he is again the King of Paris.

Determined, focused and confident. This is how the current number five in the ATP ranking was presented at Court Philippe Chatrier to face a new final of Roland Garros before a Casper Ruud who wanted to achieve for the first time the Musketeers Cup 23 years old.

The Spaniard began the grand final after choosing the serve, and with it, the first point and game of the match. Quickly the Manacorí, with an aggressive style in each return, he was able to break the norwegian to get 2-0although later he wasted the possibility of stretching the advantage to three by not being able to keep his serve, product of having committed two double faults in a row.

After beating Ruud again (3-1), Rafa He did not miss the new opportunity that was presented to him and finally managed to take off to put on three games up and start directing the first set, which ended 6-3 in 50 minutes.

Rafael Nadal crushed Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros final (Reuters)

At the start of the second race, Casper Ruud was a little more confident than at the beginning. The Norwegian kept his serve with good shots despite the fact that Nadal’s physical power continued to be a problem for him. The break came in the third game and he leaned towards number eight in the ranking (3-1) after a new double fault from the Spaniard, the third in the match.

However, when the one from Oslo began to settle in, the man from Manacorí prevented him from stretching the lead, he regained the brakeequalized the set, turned it around (3-5) and took the reins of the second set in an extraordinary way. In 57 minutes the fifth of the ATP ranking stayed with the set again by 6-3 after a double fault from a Norwegian who seemed practically finished mentally.

Everyone present in the Parisian stadium already seemed to know the winner prior to the start of the new set. Rafael Nadal mentally and sportingly overwhelmed Casper Ruud and this was demonstrated during the first games where he quickly went in favor 3-0.

Casper Ruud was surpassed at all times by Rafael Nadal (Reuters)

The last set was practically a formality for a Rafael Nadal who from the beginning He came out determined to conquer his fourteenth Roland Garros. The 36-year-old Spaniard dominated Casper Ruud from start to finish during the 2 hours and 18 minutes that the grand final lasted. The Norwegian never felt comfortable on the clay of Paris and was outperformed at all times by the native of Manacor.

have already passed 17 years since the first conquest of Rafa in France and he has reached the definition despite the fact that for the first time in many years he was not the great favorite. There were no doubts about his tennis but there were doubts about his physical condition and, above all, about that chronic injury to his left foot that betrayed him again in Roma and that jeopardized his participation in the tournament that gave him the most success in his sports career.

Ruudwho has forged himself as a tennis player in the Rafa Nadal Academyhad never faced Nadal in an official tournament. The 23-year-old Norwegian had just beaten the Croatian in the semifinals Marin Cilic and occupies the current number 8 in the ATP ranking. “I think I’ve seen all of his finals here and he’s won them allso it seems impossible to beat him, although I will give my best… as did the other thirteen who lost before me”, he joked in the preview.

KEEP READING:

Gabriela Sabatini could not hold back her tears after playing the legends final at Roland Garros: “Every moment was special”

After a marathon final, the Argentine Gustavo Fernández lost the definition of Roland Garros

Solana Sierra lost in the Roland Garros junior final against the Czech Havlickova: the emotion of the Argentine tennis player