Rafael Nadal confirmed that he has a cracked rib and will be several weeks without playing: will he make it to Roland Garros?

“All I can say is that breathing is hard for me. I don’t know, when I try to breathe it’s painful and very uncomfortable “, surprised Rafael Nadal at the press conference after his 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) loss to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. “I don’t know if it’s something in the ribs, I don’t know yet. When I breathe and when I move it is as if I have a needle inside all the time. It makes me feel a little dizzy because it’s painful,” he added in a statement that put the tennis world on alert.

This Tuesday, two days after that announcement, the Spanish tennis player spoke again on the subject through a statement that he shared on his social networks, where he confirmed that he will be out between 4 and 6 weeks since the diagnosis confirmed that he has a crack in one of his ribs.

Rafael Nadal revealed that he had trouble breathing

“Hello everyone, I wanted to announce that I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort”, explained the current number three in the ATP ranking. “In the end it turns out that I have a stress crack in one of my ribs and will be out for 4-6 weeks. This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am sunk and sad after the start of the season that I have had so good”, Nadal continued. The Spaniard considered that he “reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results.”

“Oh well, I have always had that spirit of struggle and overcoming and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again, thank everyone for the support”, said the Spanish athlete through his official Twitter account. Twitter.

The injury occurred in left third costal archduring the semifinal match he played against his compatriot Carlos Alcaráz last Saturday.

“Don Rafael Nadal Parera presents after performing the relevant NMR and CT tests, a stress fissure of the third left costal arch”, he specified. his doctor Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro.

After falling in the Indian Wells final and returning to the world tennis podium (below Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev), the man from Manacori was going to start preparing to get to the most important tournament of his sports career in the best way: Roland Garros. However, with the recovery periods that he detailed, the Spaniard raises a question about whether he will be able to play the second Grand Slam of the year, which will begin on May 22.

If the six weeks of rehabilitation are fulfilled in a timely manner, Rafael Nadal could return to action on May 3 after more than a month of inactivity. However, true to his seasoned style and what he recently showed by winning the Australian Open, the doors of the Parisian event are far from being closed.

