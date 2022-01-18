Rafael Nadal in Mexico: he will be at the Acapulco Tennis Open 2022

Nadal has won the Mexican Open three times (Photo: EFE/EPA/Ali Haider)



the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, one of the most important in the world, will come to Mexico and will be part of the cast of Mexican Tennis Open 2022 (AMT), the tournament will be held in Acapulco from February 21 to 26.

After the Nadal’s absence at the Acapulco Tennis Open 2021, the Spaniard will once again be part of the billboard of the tennis players who will participate in the Mexican Open. Nadal has earned the affection of the Mexican fans, so his return represented the opportunity to see him again in the country.

The organizers of the event were in charge of confirming the Nadal’s participation for Acapulco 2022. The news was given almost a month after the international competition starts.

After Nadal’s absence at the 2021 Acapulco Tennis Open, the Spaniard will once again be part of the billboard (Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike)

Through a message broadcast on social networks, the Mexican Open confirmed the participation of the tennis player ranked in world position five. On Twitter, the official account of the event wrote:

“We can finally tell them… COME BACK! ¡@RafaelNadal COME BACK TO ACAPULCO! The three-time champion of the Mexican Tennis Open, will play #AMT2022″.

One of the features of this year’s ATP 500 category competition is that it will be held in hard courts in a Mexican resort located about 350 kilometers south of the capital of Guerrero. In addition, the Mexican Open will open a new venue and Nadal will be able to play in it.

In social networks, the AMT confirmed the return of Rafa Nadal (Photo: Twitter/@AbiertoTelcel)

The Arena GNP It will be the nine venues of the Mexican Open which will have a Approximate capacity of 10 thousand spectators, two thousand 500 more than the Mextenis complex, previous scene of the AMT.

“Rafa is very loved by the Mexican fans and it also has an important history with our tournament”, were the words he shared Raul Zurutuza, director of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2022, before different media when he shared Nadal’s return to Mexico.

On the other hand, the director of the AMT explained to ESPN the joy generated by Nadal confirming his participation in the event. He described it as “good news” and acknowledged the great trajectory that the Spaniard has in tennis.

The German Alexander Zverev is the current champion of the Mexican Tennis Open. Acapulco 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Pérez-Gallardo)

“The truth is that we are very happy that Rafa has accepted the invitation, I think it is good news for the tournament, there is not much to say, Rafael Nadal is Rafael Nadal, he sells himself, we know who he is, we know the dedication he has for the sport, for the things he does, “he shared.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Rafa Nadal visits Mexican lands, in 2005 had its first appearance on the AMT and in his debut in Acapulco champion was crowned. For 2013 repeated his feat and 2020 was the last time Mexico saw him crowned winner by defeating the American Taylor Fritz.

The 2022 edition will be his sixth participation in Acapulco and will seek to get his fourth title in Mexico. If he succeeds, he would equal the mark of the Austrian Thomas Muster and his Spanish compatriot David Ferrer, both of whom have four Acapulco Open championships so far.

The director of the Mexican Tennis Open, Raúl Zurutuza, confirmed Rafa Nadal’s participation in the AMT 2022 (Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Corona)

This year, the Tennis Open will feature five of the top eight players in the world; the russian Daniil Medvedev, who is number two; the German Alexander Zverev, located in ranking 3, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, located in fourth place, Nadal in fifth place in the world and the Italian Mateo Berretinni, who is in position 7 of the ranking.

In recent months Rafa Nadal has experienced different ups and downs in his career, since an ankle injury and his contagion by COVID-19 forced him to stay away from tennis for a while to recover his health. It is expected that for the Acapulco Open 2022 he will once again demonstrate his highest level.

