Rafael Nadal made a fiery defense of Lionel Messi after the leak of his contract

Passed four days since the figures of the contract that Lionel Messi currently has were known with Barcelona, ​​an agreement that was signed in 2017 and that only now, four months after it ends, the Spanish newspaper The world He made it public through a leak that sparked controversy.

The world press echoed the numbers and clauses that were reflected in those papers with the rubrics of the footballer, former president Josep María Bartomeu and members of his board of directors. Quickly, both the club and the Argentine took action on the matter.

There were many protagonists who spoke about this case; most related to the football environment. However, the theme transcended outside the world of the round and was the legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal decided to make a fiery defense in favor of the athlete.

“I do not understand the debate, in the end there is a player who is undoubtedly one of the best in history and he charges what the club has been willing to pay him”, assured the number two of the ATP ranking in an interview broadcast this Wednesday by the channel Let’s go from Movistar +.

“From there, there is no debate I think. The club has considered that Messi is just deserving of collecting this and the club is the one that will have to deal with its finances and his future is with Leo or not, “he added.

Faithful follower of Real Madrid, the one from Manacor too He referred to the difficult footballing moment that Zinedine Zidane and his squad are experiencing, after the last defeat against Levante and the early elimination in the Copa del Rey against Alcoyano in the third division.

“The situation of Madrid enters a logic of difficult times. It is much more difficult to plan at a sporting and club level, to plan signings, renewals, with the crisis it is very difficult to guess what might happen. These are difficult times and you have to try to survive ”, I consider.

The Spanish tennis player too acknowledged that he is not yet ready to compete in the ATP Cup, after the last physical problems and with the “first big goal” set at the Australian Open.

“I’m not fatal, but I’m not well enough I am doing treatment and I hope things will get better, but I am not ready yet. You have to see the day to day, “he remarked.

Nadal, who pointed out that for the team there is “no drama” that he cannot play in the ATP Cup, made it clear that He does not think about the ‘Grand Slam’ 21 of his record although without a doubt the Australian tournament is the first big date of the year. “The first big goal of the year is the Australian Open, but I have never lived obsessed with the ‘Grand Slam’, “he confessed.

