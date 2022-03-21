Rafael Nadal overcame a tough battle against Carlos Alcaraz and will play the Indian Wells final

*The best plays of Rafael Nadal’s victory against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadalthe living glory of tennis, battled for more than three hours with Carlos Alcarazwhom he defeated in three sets, to win the semifinal between the duel singlist Spanish, valid for the Masters 1000 de Indian WellsUnited States, a contest that will award prizes for $9,554,900.

In a clash between exponents of different generations, the Majorcan, 35, prevailed over the Murcian, 18, with partial 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3in a game that had a total length of 210 minutes.

The world number 4 today (from next Monday he will return to third place, displacing the German Alexander Zverev) thus extended his undefeated streak in this 2022 to 20 games.

So far this season, the Balearic tennis player has already won the titles in the Australian Open (he won his 21st Grand Slam championship) and the ATP 250 de Melbourne y 500 de Acapulco.

“Carlos has all the ingredients to be a fantastic champion“, said Rafa, who is 17 years older than Alcaraz. “I have no doubt that it will be great. It already is, by the way”, he added.

The legend from Manacor, 21 times champion in Grand Slam tournaments, got rid of three break points in the fifth game of the third set. He then broke his opponent’s serve with a forehand volley to go up for 5-3. With his service, the veteran finished the match of three hours and 12 minutes, leaving his rival at zero, with a ace a 153 kilometers per hour.

“Rafa has a thousand lives“, said Alcaraz. “If he is at a disadvantage, he is capable of playing at a great level in the most difficult moments”, he stressed.

The Mallorcan’s perfect record for the year constitutes the third best start to a campaign that has been observed since 1990. In this afternoon’s definition, Nadal will meet American Taylor Fritz (20), who gave the surprise of the day and beat the Russian in the other semi Andrey Rublev (7), with segments of 7-5 and 6-4after 110 minutes of fighting.

There is only one history of clashes between the two and is favorable to the Spanish, who won 6-3 and 6-2 in the definition of the ATP 500 Acapulco in the 2020 season.

Nadal will seek the championship number 92 throughout his extensive professional career, to approach the position held by the Czech-American Ivan Lendl, who won 94 trophies and is third in the general table of maximum winners. The first two on that list of most successful tennis players in ATP competitions are Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

