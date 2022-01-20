Rafael Nadal qualified for the round of 32 and continues at a steady pace at the Australian Open

*The best moments of Rafael Nadal’s victory over Hanfmann

Rafael Nadal continues steadily at the Australian Open. After beating Marcos Giron in his debut and starting on the right foot, now it was his turn to face the German Yannick Hanfmann (126th in the ATP ranking), whom he surpassed by 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4 in a crash that lasted two hours and 42 minutes

“He is dangerous, his result against Thanasi said how good he was. I wish him the best because he is a great boy.”, the Spaniard commented on his rival, five years younger, to explain his feelings after the conclusion of the confrontation.

After overcoming the second round without major problems, the man from Manacor agreed to the sixteenth. In front will be the Russian Karen Khachanov (28th) who beat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-0, 7-5.

Nadal advanced to the round of 32 of the tournament (Reuters)

“It is always a challenge to play against Karen and even more so in the situation I find myself in”, explained Rafa in the press conference after his victory. So far, the Spaniard has a more than positive record against the Russian 7-0.

“What makes me see the glass as half full is that I am competitive on a physical level, especially after a title and five games won”, considered the number five in the world after beating Hanfmann and adding good feelings again, by connecting 29 winning shots to sign up for fourth consecutive victory in a 2022 which kicked off with the title at the Melbourne Summer Set.

The 30-year-old German tennis player came into the clash as one of the names that shone the most in the debut after sweeping the Australian and brand-new Adelaide champion Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The audience at the center court Rod Laver Arena vibrated with the dominance of the Spaniard in a session marked by a humid heat that touched 30ºC, a condition that further catapults Nadal’s proposal.

The champion of 20 majors warned at the beginning of the competition that expectations were lower this year after its long period of inactivity but he also mentioned that “in this type of tournament you never know because things change later”.

Rafael Nadal clearly prevailed against the German and advanced to the next round (Reuters)

The Spaniard kept a handcuffed Hanfmann despite the German’s inspiration in the first sections of the three sleeves and charged with heavy forehands the backhand of his rival, as usual, to lead a match that confirmed his polished form.

Nadal managed to qualify for the third round in the major Australian for the sixteenth time and it only fell in previous phases in 2016 after stumbling in his debut against his compatriot Fernando Verdasco.

After his triumph he was confirmed as the first Spaniard to reach the sixteenth. His compatriots followed hims Pablo Carreno, by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6(6)-7(8), 7(7)-6(3), 3-6 and 6-4 and Carlos Alcaraz by doing the same against Dušan Lajović (6-2, 6-1 and 7-5).

