Rafael Nadal reappeared after four weeks and published a hopeful message ahead of Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal showed his return to the courts on his favorite surface (Photo: @RafaNadal)

After falling in the Indian Wells final and returning to the world tennis podium below Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal was going to start preparing to get to the most important tournament of his sports career in the best way: Roland Garros. But an injury that occurred in left third costal archduring the semifinal match he played against his compatriot Carlos Alcaráz on March 19, was a setback that worried the fans.

However, beyond the recovery periods that he detailed, the Spaniard began to clear up the unknowns about whether he will be able to play the second Grand Slam of the year, which will begin on May 22. ANDThis Monday morning, the Spaniard excited all the fans to the maximum with a forceful message on his social networks. “Today after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first light training. What an illusion to set foot on earth again!” Rafa wrote. On the other hand, on Instagram he published the same photos but with the phrase: “First contact…”.

Besides, He accompanied his words with two photos in which he is seen practicing on a covered brick dust court. and with other people in the background who were also using the courts of the complex that he selected to get ready in sports. It is worth remembering that three days after his confrontation with Carlos Alcaráz, Nadal wrote a few words on his Twitter account commenting on how he was at that time.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to announce that I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort”, explained the current number three in the ATP ranking. And he added about it: “In the end it turns out that I have a stress crack in one of my ribs and will be out for 4-6 weeks. This is not good news and I did not expect this. I’m down and sad after the start of the season that I’ve had so good”.

The Spaniard considered that “he had reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results.” After worrying his entire fan base, Rafa reappeared in the internet world with great news ahead of Roland Garros. In the meantime, Nadal took advantage of the week of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo to remember his 11 trophies that he has stored in his personal museum in Manacor.

Rafael brought out his showcase during the week of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 that Stéfanos Tsitsipas won (Photo: @RafaelNadal)

Now the doubts are whether he will return to a main draw in Mutua Madrid Open which starts on March 1st, in the Rome Masters 1000 that will start on May 8 or if it will bet fully on Roland Garros which has a release date of May 22. With 20 of 21 matches won so far in 2022, Nadal will seek to be in top condition when it comes to scoring in an event to continue stretching his impressive record on the surface that he likes so much.

