Rafael Nadal revealed that he played infiltrated Roland Garros and made a decision: “I can’t continue competing with my foot asleep”

Nadal once again takes the Roland Garros trophy next to the foot that gave him so many nightmares in recent weeks (Photo: Reuters)

the figure of Rafael Nadal on the tennis circuit he grew a little bigger after winning his 14th Roland Garros and the Grand Slam number 22 of his professional career. However, the Spaniard drags an injury to one of his feet and, after lifting the trophy on the clay of Parisrevealed the ordeal he experienced throughout the tournament.

The Manacor-born explained that after their second-round encounter, he came close to no longer competing. “The worst moment was after the game with Corentin Moutetcould not walk. I have been able to compete this fortnight because my doctor has given me anesthesia injections to put my foot to sleepbut it is a risk”, he declared at the press conference after the final against Casper Ruud. And he added about the unknowns that he raised again about the rest of the calendar: “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I will continue fighting to try.”

When asked what the paths to follow may be, Nadal argued that he should take a new break. “I can’t continue competing with my foot asleep, we have to find a solution. I would love to continue racing, so next week I am going to talk to several doctors and look at various options. I will receive treatment and I hope it will help me, ”she already commented with a view to what will be an atypical Wimbledon, since she will not distribute ATP points due to the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian tennis players.

The first two Grand Slams of the year went to Rafael Nadal (Photo: Reuters)

On the other hand, he assured that “for me and for all the people who love this sport, this is the best tournament in the world. It is very difficult to describe what I feel. It’s great to feel competitive again. It’s incredible to say what I feel after being able to play here on my court, in my tournament, it means a lot to me”. Already in the run-up to the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, he made public his happiness at once again facing top-level matches and this Sunday he swept the Norwegian tennis player off the court with a resounding 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

have already passed 17 years since the first conquest of Rafa in France and he has reached the definition despite the fact that for the first time in many years he was not the great favorite. There were no doubts about his tennis but there were doubts about his physical condition and, above all, about that chronic injury to his left foot that betrayed him again in Roma and that jeopardized his participation in the tournament that gave him the most success in his sports career.

KEEP READING:

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud, won his 14th Roland Garros trophy and made his legend bigger

The striking story shared by Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal, the legends who conquered Roland Garros

Gabriela Sabatini could not hold back her tears after playing the legends final at Roland Garros: “Every moment was special”