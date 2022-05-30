Rafael Nadal, the “Gladiator” with the heart of a philosopher

Rafael Nadal continues in the race for a new Roland Garros final (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal is a unique case in world tennis and, although at 35 years of age he is still more relevant than ever, he has already written his name in the golden pages of sports history by fight epic battles not only inside the rectangle against different rivals, but also on an introspective level against himself.

Among all the nicknames that he was reaping throughout his career, without a doubt one of the ones that most identifies him is that of Gladiator for his battle-hardened style, his endurance and his physical strength. However, another nickname like that of The philosopherproduct of the mentality with which he faces, not only each game, but everything that surrounds your sports life.

Based on an article published by the CNN: This world-class athlete talks like Aristotle and acts like Confucius. We can all learn from him, It is understood that tennis, as a discipline, is one of the sports in which the head weighs the same or more than the rest of the body, and it is in this aspect that Rafa distance itself from its biggest rivals. His personality is based on a philosophical approach that distinguishes it from the rest, a character that brings together many virtues of Aristotelian, Stoic and Confucian thoughts.

These characteristics, which he demonstrates both on and off the pitch, can be explained in at least four lessons he gave throughout his career and continues to give even during his eighteenth Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal is the current number 5 in the ATP world ranking (Efe)

1- Accept suffering.

Rafael Nadal repeatedly demonstrated that is able to play despite suffering any physical pain, as well as to recover from major injuries in a short period of time. Without going any further, during the Indian Wells final that he played in March, the tennis player surprised everyone at the press conference after his defeat against Taylor Fritz by reporting that, “when I breathe and when I move it is as if I had a needle inside all the time. It makes me feel a little dizzy because it’s painful.”

Hours after those statements, it was learned that the man from Manacor he had played that duel with a cracked rib due to stress. One month after, Rafa he was ready to compete in the Madrid Open. “I always said it many, many times, You have to learn to live with these kinds of moments, and also to enjoy this suffering. It’s what we work for, for the exciting moments.”

A few words that identify him at various times that he went through during his career and that are strongly linked with some Aristotelian philosophical thoughts that teach that suffering is related to morally good actions, and that suffering and pain play an important role in the development of a virtuous personality.

“Athletes often experience suffering as instrumental and intrinsically good. A victory that requires an athlete to fight to the end is perceived as more valuable than a victory that involves little suffering”, he stressed in dialogue with CNN Francisco Javier Lopez Friasassociate professor of kinesiology and philosophy at Pennsylvania State University.

Rafael Nadal is looking for a new Roland Garros for his record

2- The importance of rituals

Rafael Nadal he has at least 10 rituals that he fulfills in each presentation. His obsession with water bottles, which must be carefully placed in a certain position near his chair, his way of walking on the court and his body gestures before receiving the serve or putting the ball in play, are some of them.

However, the Spaniard does not define these actions as obsessive but as routine: “Some call it superstition, but it is not. If so, why would I keep doing it over and over again, win or lose? It’s a way of placing me in a match, order my environment to match the order I seek in my head”explained.

This is another of the philosophical characteristics that cover the Matadorwhich is linked to Confucianism. Confucius, a renowned Chinese philosopher, highlighted the importance of carrying out rituals to have a good life, they are transformative. These rituals keep Nadal centered.

Rafael Nadal has already become a world tennis legend (Reuters)

3- Humility

Another of the characteristics attributed to the former number one in the ATP ranking is humility. This trait also marked the Balearic from its beginnings until today. He was never heard to speak ill of a rival or question a defeat. With the fans, he also tends to have a similar attitude, taking his time to sign autographs or take photos with them without excuses.

Again, this attribute also goes back to the aristotelian movement and of other Christian thinkers such as Thomas Aquinas. “Those who exhibit temperance prevent their appetites from completely controlling their actions.. Humility and asceticism go hand in hand. Ascetic individuals discipline themselves to keep their appetites in check and focus on what really matters. Frias added.

4- Don’t worry about what you can’t control

To understand this last lesson, the best example is what happened in the historic 2008 Wimbledon final between Nadal and Federer. There, during one of the breaks, the Spaniard told his uncle: “Calm. I’m not going to lose this match. Maybe he’ll win it, but I’m not going to lose it.”

A speech from Rafa which can be linked with stoicisma thought that “embraces self-control, virtue and indifference to what we cannot control”, highlighted the professor at Pennsylvania State University. The tennis player is aware that he cannot control the result, but he does know that there is one aspect of his performance that he can control: his dedication and effort.

It is for these points, among others, that Rafael Nadal is not only synonymous with physical prowess but also of Mental balance. The Spaniard is a clear example of a complete athlete in which his physical power stands out ahead of a brilliant mind.

