Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 after falling against Borna Coric

The Spanish Rafael Nadal fell this Wednesday by 7-6, 4-6 and 6-3 against the Croatian Borna Coric in his debut at Cincinnati Masters 1000, USAin his first match after an abdominal injury forced him out of Wimbledon.

On his return to the courts after six weeks off, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal admitted his lack of preparation in this Wednesday’s defeat against the Croatian Borna Coricbut stressed that “the main thing is to be healthy.”

The world number three now has less than two weeks to prepare for the US Open, where he aspires to extend his lead in wins from Grand Slam with respect to Novak Djokovic y Roger Federer.

“It is difficult to take many positive things. I need to improve, practice, give back better. I need days, that’s the truth. I had my chances at the beginning, I had two important set points that I played very badly on more or less easy shots.Nadal said.

Borna Coric celebrates victory in his match against Rafael Nadal

The Mallorcan, winner of this tournament in 2013, had leveled the match with a great reaction in the second set, after wasting two set points in the first, but succumbed in the third to the powerful and aggressive tennis of his rival.

The Croatian, who had already beaten Nadal in this same tournament in 2016, He now has a balance of three wins and two losses against Nadal.

It was a physically and mentally demanding match, which was interrupted for an hour and a half because of the rain that fell in Cincinnati when Nadal was leading 5-4 in the first set.

Until that moment, Nadal played a good level match, solid with the serve, and even after the break he had achieved two set points, in the tie break, to take advantage.

After Nadal’s elimination, the Cincinnati tournament stayed with Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s draw.

Alcaraz will face Croatian Marin Cilic this Thursday.

