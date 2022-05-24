Rafael Nadal was selected as one of the most influential people of 2022

Rafael next to the Australian Open trophy, one of the reasons for the selection of Times Magazine (Photo: Reuters)

the figure of Rafael Nadal It is known in all corners of the planet. Throughout her tennis career, she displayed a relentless personality and mindset that led to to harvest a total of 21 Grand Slams in his career. At the beginning of a new edition of Roland Garrosyour favorite competition, the Times Magazine selected it as one of the 100 most influential personalities of this 2022 for his tremendous performance at the Australian Open and return to the tour after a fearsome foot injury.

“From the moment he stepped onto the court as a young player, Rafael Nadal had unmatched charisma. He has the mental and physical strength to do what all great athletes do: play his best in the moments that matter most. It elevates your emotional state to a place where you can madly focus on the smallest thing to create an advantage over your opponent, desiring victory,” wrote one of the authors of the prestigious publication that brings together big names from all walks of life.

And he added about the selection: “It was worth it. When he won the 2022 Australian Open, Rafa captured his 21st Grand Slam singles title, the most by any male tennis player in history. I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I am absolutely inspired every time Rafa steps out on the pitch. There is something to be learned by watching your determination, your strategy, everything that it takes so that you never take any moment for granted. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest athletes in all of sports.”

The battle of overcoming that the Spanish has been having is really to admire. “My foot hurts and I’m lame (in pain), this is part of my day to day life. The injury is chronic and incurable. That’s the bad thing about not having closed the game before. Tomorrow I can wake up with more problems than expected and we have to accept it”, he declared at the beginning of May during the Masters 1000 de Madrid. Overshadowed by the figure of Carlos Alcaraz, the man born in Manacor relies more than ever on his talent to hit again in the second Grand Slam of the season.

In his debut on the brick dust of Paris, he beat the Australian Jordan Thompson with a resounding triple 6-2 to start the path to the trophy with the right foot. On the way to the end appears Novak Djokoviccurrent champion, as a possible opponent in the quarterfinals, the winner of this duel would play in a possible semifinal against the 19-year-old, the new phenomenon of world tennis.

