Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition match in Argentina: when will the event be and who will he face

Rafael Nadal announced his South American tour with Casper Ruud.

One of the best tennis players of all time will visit the Argentina as part of a tour of South American soil. It’s about Spanish Rafael Nadalwho currently holds the record for being the player with the most titles in Grand Slam of history (22) and will be the protagonist of a spectacular exhibition match which will take place at the end of November in one of the most emblematic fields of Buenos Aires.

Nadal will face the next November 23 to norwegian Casper Ruud the Rock Park Sand within the framework of a Latin American tour that will include visits to Bogota, Quito, Belo Horizonte and the Mexico City. “If you beat me, I’ll buy you a barbecue,” he says Rafa in a video in which he appears with Ruud to present the meetings.

It is a confrontation with a taste of revenge because Casper Ruudrecent finalist US Open and current number 3 in the world, has been one of the revelations of the circuit and was his opponent in the final of the last edition of Roland Garros, which was won by the Spanish for 6-3, 6-3 y 6-0 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will star in an exhibition in Buenos Aires after their dispute in the final of Roland Garros 2022 (Photo: REUTERS)

Ruudof 23 yearsformed in the Rafa Academyhas been just one game away from becoming number one in the world ranking and has just suffered an unexpected defeat this Friday against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the ATP in Seoul (2-6, 6-3 and 2-6), so now Nadal is virtually the new number 2 in the world behind his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Both tennis players have a special bond with the Argentine public because they are former champions of the ATP of Buenos Aires –Rafa in 2015, while Ruud was in 2020 and 2022 – and his exhibition match match at the Rock Park Sandorganized and produced by Fénix Entertainment, will be an unbeatable opportunity to meet again with the fans of said country.

Mainly, there will be a lot of expectation for the arrival of a Rafael Nadal than to their 36 years still proves that he is a living legend. Nadal He is the Spaniard with the most titles in the history of the ATP (92 in total), the player with the most titles in Roland Garros (14), the only one to be number 1 in the world in three different decades (2000, 2010 and 2020) and currently the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (22), over Novak Djokovic (21) and retired Roger Federer (20).

Casper Ruud was champion of the last edition of the ATP in Buenos Aires (Photo: REUTERS)

The experience tickets VIP They will be on sale from Monday October 3 and include different types of activities as well as being able to watch the game from a privileged position. The packages are limited and for those who purchase them there will be a gala dinner the day before the exhibition which will be attended by both tennis players, allowing whoever likes to take a photo with them, in addition to sharing a unique moment. .

These tickets VIP can be removed from the page www.nadalenargentina.comwhere general tickets will also be available from October 11th.

