Rafael Nadal will play the 14th Roland Garros final of his career: Alexander Zverev had to leave the semifinal due to injury

* The highlights of the semifinal between Nadal and Zverev

Rafael Nadal will play the 14th Roland Garros final in his sports career after seizing the ticket in the semifinals in an eventful match against Alexander Zverev. german tennis player had to leave the field due to injury when the game it was 7-6 in favor of the Spanish in the first set and led 6-6 in the second.

The meeting that took place in the Court Philippe Chatrier was high-flying, to such an extent that After 3 hours and almost 15 minutes of play, the second set was still not over.. The first set lasted more than an hour and a half and ended up falling to the side of the current 5 on the planet after being with four set points against and lifting one of them with a masterful action.

The second set, which also lasted for more than an hour and a half, was never finished. The striking thing is that during the first four games the services were mutually broken until Sascha he managed to hold his serve and then break Nadal’s again. Despite being 4-2 up, the match continued its volatile course as Nadal recovered the break to go up 3-4.

Once again Zverev presented a battle to break his opponent’s serve and was one step away from winning the set. However, Rafa’s stainless spirit appeared again: won two games in a row, went 5-5 and came with his service to a ball to put things 6-6.

There came the moment that changed the semifinal in an unexpected way. Nadal moved the 25-year-old tennis player from side to side until after an exchange the German sought to win the point with his drive, but upon impact, he tripped on his right ankle on the brick dust and uttered a scream of pain that shook the stadium. After a few seconds, the doctors removed him in a wheelchair and then they took him to the locker room. The decision did not last long: Zverev came out on crutches to report that he had to leave the game.

* The timing of Zverev’s injury

“Very sad for him. He was playing an amazing tournament. He is a great colleague on tour. All that he has struggled to win a Grand Slam tournament and has been unlucky. I am sure that he will win, not one, but more than one. I hope he recovers very soon”, declared Rafa after the game. “It was a very difficult match, more than three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the big challenges (Zverev) on tour when he plays at that level. It’s hard to find words in situations like these. For me, reaching the Roland Garros final is a dream. But at the same time, seeing him cry in the dressing room was very difficult for me.”, he added.

The 13-time champion of Roland Garros – maximum winner in history – holds with this triumph a record of 111 wins in this traditional contest and just 3 losses: lost in 2009 against the Swedish Robin Söderling in the round of 16, in 2015 vs. Serbian Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals of 2021 also against Djokovic. In addition, he could not appear to play in 2016 against his compatriot Marcel Granollers due to injury.

After leaving the number 3 in the world, Rafa (35 years old and 5 on the planet), on the way, and stretching the distance in history to 7 wins against 3, he awaits in the definition for the winner of the match between the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Croatian Marin Cilic.

KEEP READING:

The impossible point that Nadal won to save the set and drove the commentators crazy at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev’s painful ankle injury in the Roland Garros semi-final: he left the court in a wheelchair

Historic: Argentine Solana Sierra qualified for the junior Roland Garros final

At 18, Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan and will play the Roland Garros final

Awkward moment at Roland Garros: tennis player Holger Rune kicked his mother out of the stadium screaming