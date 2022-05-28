Rafael Nadal’s funny response when asked if he or Real Madrid have more chances to win in Paris

Nadal chose Real Madrid with more chances to win in Paris than himself at Roland Garros

The name of Rafael Nadal is recognized throughout the world. But in addition to the value that he has in his native country, in which for many he is the best athlete in the history of Spain, there is a city that bears his mark. In Paris, the host city of Roland Garrosthe second Grand Slam of the season on the tennis circuit, he adopted the figure of the tennis player thanks to the 13 conquests achieved by the Majorcan in the capital of France.

This Friday, Nadal achieved a new victory and there are already more than 300 in his history in the four major ATP tournaments. It was a resounding victory, in three sets, against the native of the Netherlands Botic Van de Zandschulp por 6-3 6-2 6-4. Now, his next opponent in the round of 16 will be Canadian Félix Auger-Aliasimeseeded number 9 in the men’s contest.

Once the duel against the Dutchman was over, which was played in the Suzanne Lenglen under the watchful eye of Zinedine Zidanethe Mallorcan went to the studies of ESPN in Paris to speak after the victory. In addition to analyzing how he currently sees him, she received a question from Mariano Zabaletaformer Argentine tennis player and today a commentator for the network, which surprised him.

“I wanted to ask you, just like that, is Real Madrid champion tomorrow or Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal?”said the man from Tandil. What did Nadal answer? “Madrid has it easier, really”answered the winner of 21 Grand Slam tournaments, which generated a general laugh from all those present, including that of another racket from Spain such as Feliciano López.

“He only needs one game, no. I can not be selfish, but still, let’s live whatever. Tomorrow we are going to enjoy the final of the European Cup, of the Champions League. Two of the best teams in the world. The way Real got to this final has been one of the most exciting things, sportingly speaking, that we have experienced in recent times. May Madrid win tomorrow”added Rafa in relation to what will be the final match of the season in European soccer that can be seen in Latin America on ESPN and Star+.

Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez)

The best tennis player in the history of Spain is a self-confessed fan of the White House, in addition to being an honorary member of the institution. This Saturday, the former number 1 in the world will be present at the Stade de France to see his team look to win their 14th Champions League.

Once the match was over, Nadal analyzed his victory against Van de Zandschulp. “I’ve had fun playing tennis, which is the most important thing. I have managed to play at a high pace, doing damage with my drive. It has been a step forward. Tomorrow I will go to train with positive feelings and to confirm this progress to be able to face the match with guarantees”, she said about the confrontation she will have against Auger-Aliasime next Sunday.

In relation to who his rival will be in the round of 16 match, Rafa referred to what it will be like to face your uncle’s pupil. “I’m not going to talk to Toni before the game. It is very simple. He is my uncle, I do not think he wants me to lose, but he is a professional, he is with another player, I do not know if he will be in the box or not, he does not matter to me, it is not a problem. I know the feelings we have, that he wants the best for me, but that he is with another player,” Nadal said.

It should be noted that Toni Nadal announced that he will temporarily stop training Auger-Aliassime, since that was specified in the contract if he crossed paths with his nephew.

Rafa added that the Canadian seems to him “a correct, simple boy who is a good person”, so he wished him luck in his career. In addition, the 5th seed for the tournament said that he must “play at a high level to have a chance of advancing” and that the duel against the Canadian racket “is going to be a good test.”

