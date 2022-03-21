Rafael Nadal’s phrase that worried the world after the defeat in the Indian Wells final: “Breathing is difficult for me”

Rafael Nadal revealed that he had trouble breathing

the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadalwho lost the Indian Wells final this Sunday against the American Taylor Fritz 6-3 and 7-6 (7-5)revealed after the match that he has some troubling physical chest problems that prevented him from breathing normally during the encounter.

“All I can say is that breathing is hard for me. I don’t know, when I try to breathe it’s painful and very uncomfortable,” he explained to reporters.

“I don’t know if it’s something in the ribs, I don’t know yet. When I breathe and when I move it is as if I have a needle inside all the time. It makes me feel a bit dizzy because it’s painful. It is a type of pain that limits me a lot. It’s not just because of the pain: I don’t feel very well because it affects my breathing, ”she added.

Nadal revealed that he had trouble breathing during the Indian Wells final (Usa Today Sports)

Nevertheless, Nadal urged that the conversation at the press conference in Indian Wells not revolve around him and his annoyances. but before the great victory of Fritz in two hours and 6 minutes.

“This is not the time to talk about this, honestly. Even if it’s obvious that he couldn’t do normal things today. It’s a final. I tried. I lost against a great player. It’s not the day to talk about what’s wrong with me. It’s your day and we don’t need to hide that in my comments,” she developed.

Nadal’s chest pain, which also has discomfort in his left foot, started on Saturday during their epic semi-final in Indian Wells of more than three hours before the also Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

Already in the final against Fritz, Nadal twice requested the assistance of medical services to help him with his chest pains and he was not comfortable at any time on the track. “Honestly, I’m sad because I was not able to compete”he indicated.

American Taylor Fritz won the final against Nadal (Usa Today Sports)

This is the first defeat of the Spaniard in 2022 after an exceptional streak of 20 straight games winning and three trophies obtained and added to their showcases (Australian Open, Melbourne and Acapulco).

After his match in Indian Wells, Nadal now abandons hard court tournaments to focus on the clay court seasonhis great specialty and that he faces with great enthusiasm for the next Grand Slam: the Roland Garros that will be played between May and June.

“The only thing that worries me now is what is happening there (in the chest)what do I have to do to recover and how long will it take?

