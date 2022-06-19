Rafael Ortiz frustrated the return of the Chávez dynasty in a close fight

(photo: special)

Despite Omar Chavez gave the appearance of achieving a knockout loss, he could not with the accurate blows of Raphael Ortiz in the confrontation between the boxers in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa.

This fight had special meaning for the Chavez family because it was the return of the youngest of the chavez dynasty to the quadrilateral But Ortiz’s accurate and aggressive blows managed to end Omar’s aspirations.

Ortiz led an aggressive attack from the first minutes of the confrontation, and despite having lost balancemanaged to intimidate his opponent by closing distances, a strategy that he maintained until the end of the contest.

However, in the second round the son of the Caesar of boxing he did his thing to hit him in the liverwhich unbalanced Rafael and left him for a few seconds in a terrible position.

This indicated that his priority would be landing shots on the soft parts. But it was not so, since the Earthquake pointed to the head and searched connect various blows to break your opponent’s defensewho despite Chavez’s hard attacks, continued to fire several cannon shots at Omar’s face.

For the seventh round, Chavez already showed an injury to the eyebrow and returned to the blows against Ortiz’s soft parts in desperation. For the eighth A wound was also opened in the right eye of Amarillas Ortiz.

In the final stretch, the boxers, visibly tired, gave the last of their energy for the last round in which Chavez slipped, which ended up affecting the scores.

And despite the fact that the numbers were extremely close, the decision of the judges, in the end, gave the unanimous advantage over Rafael Ortiz with 95-96, 93-96 and 94-98 in favor of Ortiz.

This would be the third consecutive loss for the son of Julio César Chavez. first before, Oziel Santoyo in Quintana Roo in April 2021 and later with Ramon Alvarez in Jalisco in July 2021. Before the latter, the boxer was absent for a year.

Amarillas Ortíz, meanwhile, at 27 years old, has accumulated 14 (now 15) wins, 4 losses and 1 draw with 8 wins by knockout.

The fight had caused great expectation because it took place at the Sports Center “Julio Cesar Chavez of Culiacán, Sinaloa, birthplace of the children of the caesar of boxingso it had a special value for the champion and he considered that the state is part of his legacy that he left as a boxer.

So at a press conference he assured that his son’s responsibility was to win the fight And that he couldn’t afford to lose her.

“Here is my land and they have always supported my children, tell them that I invite them this June 18 in the gym that bears my name. I think there are mixed feelings because the place is named after me and my son fights there, so can’t loseYou can’t lose you have to win”, Julius sentenced.

