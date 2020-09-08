Rafael will join IAF on 10 Sept amid tension from China, French Defense Minister will be present

new Delhi: 5 Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala air base on Thursday amid tension from China over LAC. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parley and India’s top military officers will be present at the ceremony to be held during this period. Also Read – IAF Viral Video: Man trapped in water, sat on tree for 12 hours, this was a rescue …

Officials said that Parli and Singh will hold discussions in Ambala to further strengthen bilateral defense relations and security cooperation between the two countries after the ceremony. Officials said that the French Defense Minister is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday morning and she will leave from here after noon. Also Read – PM Modi will soon ride for VVIP aircraft ‘Air India One’, officers went to America

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets reached India on July 29, nearly 4 years after the intergovernmental agreement between India and France for the purchase of 36 fighter jets at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. Also Read – IAF raises objection to showing ‘negative’ image of Force in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, letter sent to Censor Board

These aircraft, produced by French aviation company Dassault Aviation, have not yet been formally inducted into the Air Force. Till now, 10 Rafale aircraft have been supplied to India, out of which five are currently in France on which Indian Air Force pilots are undergoing training.

The supply of all 36 fighter jets is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Another batch of four Rafale fighter jets is expected to reach India by November.

Sources said that India and the possible purchase of 36 more fighters from France can be discussed during the talks between Singh and Parley.

After the purchase of Sukhoi planes from Russia, Rafale aircraft, known for their precision firepower and air superiority, have been purchased after nearly 23 years. Rafale aircraft are equipped with sophisticated weapons and advanced systems.