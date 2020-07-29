Rafael’s entry into Indian airspace, naval aircraft welcomes explosion, control room says- ‘Happy Landing’

new Delhi: After a long wait, today the Indian Army will get Rafael counted among the world’s most dangerous fighter aircraft. Some time ago, five Rafale aircraft from France have entered the Indian airspace and for this they were also welcomed from the Indian Air Force Control Room. By the way, the preparations for the reception of the five Rafale aircraft at Ambala Air Base are ready. Please tell that security arrangements have been increased near Ambala Air Base and Air Force Chief RS Bhadauria will receive five aircraft. Also Read – Two Iranian missiles fell on UAE’s Al-Airbase, no damage to Rafale Aircraft

When Rafale planes entered the Indian border, they were welcomed from the INS Kolkata Control Room located in the Arabian Sea.

On behalf of INS Kolkata control room, it was said that Indian Naval War Ship Delta 63 Arrow Leader was welcomed by Rafale. I touch the sky with glory, happy hunting. Happy Landing.

#HEAR: Indian #Rafale contingent establishes contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata deployed in Western Arabian Sea.

Responding to the INS Kolkata control room, Rafale’s planes thanked. Today is a very proud day for the Indian Army. After a long time Rafael’s dream of joining the Indian Army is going to be fulfilled.