Rafale aircraft can be deployed in front of Chinese army on LAC in eastern Ladakh, the government said this

Ambala / New Delhi: Rafael can be deployed amidst ongoing tension with China on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that 5 Rafale fighter jets can be deployed there in a very short time on receiving information. These aircraft have been made by French company Dussa Aviation. During the induction ceremony of Rafael planes at a grand function on Thursday at Ambala Air Base in Haryana, Rajnath Singh said about the operation of these aircraft, "Given the kind of atmosphere on our borders and being built, these planes Induction of is important. "

The Defense Minister said, "Rafael's joining the army is a big and harsh message for the whole world, especially for those who monitor our sovereignty." Explain that Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft, which is equipped with new weapons, better sensors and fully integrated architecture. Rafale is an omni-roll aircraft which means that it can perform at least four missions at a time. This fighter aircraft consists of Hammer missiles.

Rajnath Singh said that, "The speed with which the Indian Air Force has deployed its assets to the forward bases has assured our air force is fully prepared for the operations." He said that he also said that during his recent visit to Moscow, he has made India's vision clear to the whole world. He said that "We will not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We are committed to make every effort for this. "

French Defense Minister Florence Parle was also part of the ceremony. On this occasion, he said, “If you take it in a poetic way, then Rafael can mean a gust of wind, but in the battlefield it means a fire.”

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria said, “Today Rafael has been inducted. The Golden Arrow is fortunate that it is now equipped with Rafael. ” He also thanked the French Air Force for providing its support and tankers. The program started in Ambala with a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’ of Rafael Vimana. After the air display, the traditional water cannon salute was given to the Rafale aircraft.