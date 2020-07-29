Rafale Aircraft: Rafale aircraft landed on Indian soil in this style, VIDEO is exciting, see

new Delhi: Rafale Aircraft from France has reached India today. The plane has landed in Ambala. Many videos of this have also come. All five Rafale aircraft have landed in Ambala. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also tweeted its video. It can be seen that Rafael is seen landing very gracefully. The planes landed with a loud voice. Also Read – Rafale in India Live: The wait is over, all Rafale aircraft reached Ambala airbase, see the glorious scene here

Let us know that now all Rafale Jets have reached Ambala Air Force Base. The time set before arriving at Ambala air base was delayed due to weather failure. All the planes were welcomed by Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Earlier, when Rafale planes entered the Indian airspace, the INS Kolkata Control Room welcomed them.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

All Rafale aircraft had arrived around 2.15 am, but due to the delay in takeoff from UAE, Rafale planes were delayed in reaching Ambala. After reaching the Ambala Air Force Base, five Rafale aircraft circled the Ambala Air Base. The fleet of fighters flew from the Marignac airbase in the French port city of Bordu on Monday.

If sources are to be believed, on August 20, Rafale planes may be held in which Prime Minister PM Modi can participate. There is no clear information about this right now. Two Sukhoi aircraft of the Air Force have taken the five Rafale aircraft to Ambala Air Force Base. In view of the landing of Rafale aircraft, Section 144 has been imposed near Ambala Air Base. Today is a day of pride for the Indian Army.