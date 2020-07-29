Rafale has waged war against terrorists in many countries of the Gulf, it rained so much smoke

new Delhi: The Rafale fighter aircraft will land at the Indian Air Force’s Ambala airbase today and it will be inducted into the Indian Air Force very soon. You can guess how dangerous Rafale is by the fact that this fighter aircraft has participated in many wars in Central Asia. Also, this aircraft has won everywhere. Rafael’s attack used to create panic in the enemy’s camps. Please tell that Rafael has so far carried out military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Mali and Libya. Let me tell you that this aircraft was heavily bombed against the terrorist group ISIS. Due to this many IS terrorists were killed. Also Read – Rafale has eliminated many terrorist organizations in the Middle East, from Laden to witness the end of ISIS

Attack on Laden

Not only this, even Osama bin Laden was afraid of this fighter aircraft. After 9/11 in the US, France also jumped into Afghanistan with the US to destroy Taliban bases under the leadership of NATO and Rafael destroyed many Taliban bases and created panic among Taliban militants. Let us tell you that laser guided missiles, 30MM guns and Hammer missiles left the Taliban sweat.

Rafael attack on Colonel Gaddafi

Not only this, Rafael has shown his power against Libyan dictator Colonel Gaddafi. Let me tell you that Rafael was the first of the fighter jets to attack the Libyan city of Benghazi and Tripoli. Rafael fired a lot of examples on Gaddafi’s army. Rafael also proved here after Afghanistan that Rafale is one of the most dangerous fighter aircraft. Its laser guided missiles have the power to destroy any hideout. The precision of Rafale’s weapons and Rafael’s is so great that it does not have to track after firing a missile. The missile will find itself and kill the enemy. For this, the target has to be locked just once.

Destroyed Turkish bases

Rafael did not leave Turkey either. The Turkish bases at the airbase in Al-Watia, Libya, were also destroyed. The most important thing in this is that Rafale planes were dodged to the Turkish radars. Because it is equipped with stealth technology, which helps it hide from the enemy’s base. At the same time, during an operation in Mali, West Africa, Rafale aircraft destroyed 21 enemy locations in Mali. Not only this, Rafael kept flying in the air continuously for 9 hours and 35 minutes in this mission.

Bombed heavily on ISIS

Not only this, in the year 2014, Rafael started reconnaissance campaign on Iraq in Iraq and Syria. After this, France sent 9 Rafale aircraft to eliminate ISIS terrorists. During this, Rafael while fighting one fighter aircraft more than one from the US Army, selected the targets of the enemy and killed the ISIS terrorists. Explain that Rafael’s unmistakable target, stealth technology, heavy pay load, heavy bombing capability, laser guided missiles all make Rafael different from the rest of the fighters.