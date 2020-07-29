Rafale in India Live: The wait is over, all Rafale aircraft reached Ambala air base, see the glorious scene here

Rafale in India Live :: All Rafale jets have reached Ambala Air Force Base. The time set before arriving at Ambala air base was delayed due to weather failure. All the planes were welcomed by Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Earlier, when Rafale planes entered the Indian airspace, the INS Kolkata Control Room welcomed them. Now no information has been given about whether there will be any ceremony with Rafale planes or not. Also Read – Rafael’s entry into Indian airspace, received a big welcome, control room said- ‘Happy Landing’

All Rafale aircraft had arrived around 2.15 pm but Rafale planes were delayed in reaching Ambala due to delay in takeoff from UAE. After reaching the Ambala Air Force Base, five Rafale aircraft have tested the Ambala Air Base. Also Read – Two Iranian missiles fell on UAE’s Al-Airbase, no damage to Rafale Aircraft

If sources are to be believed, on August 20, Rafale planes may be held in which Prime Minister PM Modi can participate. There is no clear information about this right now. Two Sukhoi aircraft of the Air Force have brought the five Rafale aircraft to Ambala Air Force Base. Also Read – Rafale has waged war against terrorists in many Gulf countries, it rains so much that all the smoke has gone up

In view of the landing of Rafale aircraft, Section 144 has been imposed near Ambala Air Base. Today is a day of pride for the Indian Army. There is an excitement in the whole country regarding Rafale.

Haryana: The first batch of #Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday to land at Ambala airbase shortly. pic.twitter.com/E6X7Pb5HfO – ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

The administration has made elaborate security arrangements. The entire area from Ambala Air Base to three kilometer has been declared as no flying zone.