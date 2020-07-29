Rafale in India: The wait is over, five Rafale will reach Ambala airbase this afternoon, know what are the preparations

new Delhi: Air Force Chief R.K.S. Bhadoria will receive five Rafale aircraft at the strategically and strategically important Ambala airbase on Wednesday afternoon and induct them into the Indian Air Force. Officials said that this fleet of five fighter jets is reaching the airbase this afternoon. Also Read – Knowing the specialty of Rafale Aircraft, you will be blown away by senses, this is the time for the enemy.

The Rafale aircraft is India’s first major purchase of fighter jets in more than two decades. With the arrival of these aircraft, the combat capability of the Indian Air Force is expected to increase significantly. On 23 September 2016, India signed a deal of Rs 59,000 crore to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. Also Read – Rafale Aircraft missiles are no longer good for the enemy, know what is the specialty of this fighter aircraft

The number of RB series will be inscribed on the tail of six Rafale trainees. RB Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. The first and last words of Bhadoria’s name will be abbreviated. He has played a key role as the chief negotiator in the deal. Also Read – Ambala airbase ready to welcome Rafale fighter jets, 3 km. Declared the scope of no drone zone

The first consignment of five aircraft departed from the Marignac airbase in the French port city of Bordu on Monday. These aircraft will reach Ambala on Wednesday afternoon after covering a distance of about 7,000 km.

Officials said that these planes would have three one-seater and two aircraft with two-seater. These aircraft will be inducted into Squadron Number 17 in the Indian Air Force on Wednesday afternoon, also known as ‘Golden Arrows’.

However, a ceremony will be held around mid-August to formally induct these aircraft into the Indian Air Force which is expected to be attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s top military officials.

During their long flight from France to Ambala, the five aircraft landed at Al Dafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates after flying for more than seven hours. The first Rafale jet was assigned to the Indian Air Force during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to France in October last year.

The first squadron of Rafale jet will be at Ambala airbase while the second will be at West Bengal’s Hasimara base. Ambala airbase is considered as an important base of the Indian Air Force because the Indo-Pakistan border is just 220 kilometers from here. Of the 36 Rafale aircraft that India has purchased, 30 are fighter aircraft and six are trainee aircraft.