Rafale Re-Fueling Photos: Fuel filled in Rafale at a height of 30 thousand feet while coming to India, IAF shares Re Fueling Photos

new Delhi: Among the five Rafale fighter jets coming to India from France, a French tanker refueled in the middle air at an altitude of 30 thousand feet. This information was given in photographs released on Tuesday by the Indian Embassy in France. These planes flew on Monday from Marignac Air Force Base in the port city of Bordeaux, France. These aircraft will travel to Ambala Air Force Base on Wednesday, covering a journey of about seven thousand kilometers. Also Read – Rafale in India: The wait is over, five Rafale will reach Ambala airbase this afternoon, know what are the preparations

The Indian Air Force tweeted, “The Indian Air Force commends our Rafael planes for the support provided by the French Air Force in their journey back home.” Also Read – Knowing the specialty of Rafale Aircraft, you will be blown away by senses, this is the time for the enemy.

Officials said five Rafale aircraft arrived at the Al Dafra airport in the United Arab Emirates on Monday evening after a flight of about seven hours. He said that this was the only stop for these fighters coming from France to India. Also Read – Rafale Aircraft missiles are no longer good for the enemy, know what is the specialty of this fighter aircraft

The Indian embassy in France shared several photos of air-fueled aircrafts, and tweeted, “Some photos from a height of 30,000 feet! Rafael planes set out for India were fueled in the air during the journey. “

An official said that the batch has three one-seater and two aircraft with two-seater. These aircraft are expected to reach Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday, when they will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force as its 17th Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrow’.

Rafael’s induction into the Air Force fleet is expected to significantly increase his combat capability. India is getting this fighter aircraft at a time when it is facing a deadlock with China on the border issue in East Ladakh. The Indian Air Force has already deployed frontline fighters at its vital air bases along the Line of Actual Control.

India had signed an agreement of Rs 59,000 crore with French aviation giant Doso Aviation on 23 September 2016 to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft for the Air Force.

The first Rafale aircraft was assigned to the Air Force during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to France last year. The first squadron of Rafale planes will be deployed at Ambala Air Base.

Official sources said that Rafale aircraft are likely to be deployed in the Ladakh sector where the Air Force wants to further strengthen its operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control with China.

This aircraft is capable of carrying a variety of powerful weapons. European missile manufacturer MBDS’s Mittor, Scalp cruise missile, Mica weapon system is included in the weapon package of Rafale fighters.