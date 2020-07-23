Entertainment

Rafale will be launched in Rafale amid threat from China, decision taken in emergency

July 23, 2020
new Delhi: India is going to get a consignment of Rafael aircraft soon amid the India-China border dispute on the border. However, the Indian Air Force has now started making Rafael even more dangerous. Because Indian Air is also preparing to deploy Hammer missile in Rafale aircraft purchased from France. The specialty of this missile is that it can destroy any type of target between 60-70 km. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi – said PM is only engaged in making an image of himself

This process is being carried out by the Air Force under Emergency Power for Acquisition Give. According to this order, the Indian Army has been empowered by the DAC Department of the Ministry of Defense that it can immediately buy weapons under 300 crores in the current situation. Also Read – Chinese army not retreating from LAC, Indian soldiers also ready to deal with every situation

The French company has also approved the order for the Hammer missile. The French company is now preparing to deploy the Hammer missile in Rafale aircraft. Therefore, it will soon provide Hammer missile to the Indian Army. Let us tell you that the Hammer missile is a medium range missile. Once the Hammer missile is equipped with Rafale, enemy bunkers can be easily targeted, no matter how strong the bunkers are. It can be used easily in mountainous areas like eastern Ladakh.

